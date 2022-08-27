Al Habtoor City Hotel to mark Emirati Women’s Day

Published: Sat 27 Aug 2022, 2:47 PM Last updated: Sat 27 Aug 2022, 3:10 PM

Emirati Women’s Day is celebrated to recognise Emirati women, their efforts and to honour their dedication and accomplishments in modeling the UAE. It tributes all Emirati women’s deeds over the last 50 years as well as shaping the ambitions for the future. To celebrate the women who made UAE what it is today, Al Habtoor City Hotel Collection is calling all Emirati Women until August 28 at Silk Spa, Habtoor Palace Dubai with a specially designed spa package – 60 minutes hammam ritual, followed by a 30-minute back massage for only Dh500.

To add to this exclusive offer, Sidra is offering 25 percent savings on the entire Sidra menu, including afternoon tea, which embraces the flavors of the seven Emirates through thoughtfully curated savory and finest selection of traditional pastries.