Al Habtoor City Hotel Collection joins forces with Hilton Bahrain to celebrate the National Day holidays

Published: Tue 20 Dec 2022, 4:01 PM

Known as ‘The City of Dreams’, Al Habtoor City Hotel Collection comprises three distinct hotels – Habtoor Palace Dubai, LXR Hotels and Resorts, Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City and V Hotel Dubai, Curio Collection by Hilton, ideally located in the heart of Dubai. On the occasion of Bahrain National Day, this destination within a destination announces an exclusive partnership with Hilton Bahrain, the newly opened property in Juffair, central Manama.

With this partnership, Al Habtoor City Hotel Collection and Hilton Bahrain will allow their guests to avail exclusive benefits: stay at Hilton Bahrain and receive a complimentary upgrade on your next stay at Al Habtoor City Hotel Collection or stay at Al Habtoor City Hotel Collection and receive a complimentary upgrade at Hilton Bahrain. Offer valid for stays until December 25.

Rendezvous in this limited time partnership, with the below steps:

Step 1 – Guests can reserve their stay at Hilton Bahrain and enjoy the newly opened dining outlets and party in the sky at Block 44 — the new rebel in town.

Step 2 – Book a flight to Dubai and reserve Al Habtoor City Hotel Collection and take advantage of the Hilton’s Winter Sale of up to 25 per cent savings.

Step 3 – After reserving online, send an email to reservations@hiltonalhabtoorcity.com, attaching the invoice of stay at Hilton Bahrain and receive a complimentary room upgrade. The holidays can’t get any better than this.

Or

Step 1 – Guests can reserve their stay at Al Habtoor City Hotel Collection and indulge in over 20 dining restaurants and lounges, experience the magical La Perle and receive 25 per cent savings on rooms.

Step 2 – Book a flight to Bahrain and reserve at Hilton Bahrain and enjoy the newly opened dining outlets and party in the sky at Block 44 — the new rebel in town.

Step 3 – During check in, show the booking confirmation of Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City, V Hotel Dubai and/or Habtoor Palace Dubai, and receive a complimentary room upgrade.

Terms and Conditions

Upgrade available to the next available category

Signature suites are excluded in this offer

Upgrades are only valid if a booking invoice is emailed to the property before check in day for Al Habtoor City Hotel Collection and shown during check in at Hilton Bahrain

This offer is not valid in conjunction with any other promotion

The complimentary upgrade offer is valid only until December 25

At the same time, guests can also take advantage of Al Habtoor City Hotel Collection’s Winterabulous Deal* available for any bookings made between 6th December and 31st January, 2023 and valid for stays until April 24, 2023. Guests can book directly through the website and receive up to 20 per cent savings at all three hotels and up to 25 per cent savings for Hilton Honors members. Privileged guests can now take advantage of these great savings in order to experience more fun under the sun, with an abundance of family-friendly activities to partake in. Guests can also watch the impeccable La Perle — Dubai’s number one show, where they can feel part of the spectacle with extraordinary theatrics. The best way to end the week, month and year.

To add to this mega offer, Al Habtoor City Hotel Collection offers a plethora of festive deals such as the enchanting Winter Garden and the magical Christmas Tree, Christmas weekend at Ribs & Brews, Christmas eve and Christmas Day brunch at World Cut Steakhouse, and New Year’s Eve celebrations at The Market, World Cut Steakhouse and BQ French Kitchen and Bar. Find out more on www.alhabtoorcity.com/hotels/en-us/collection/festive

*Terms & Conditions apply. Subject to availability. A minimum of one to three nights lead time applies to qualify for bookings.

*Note that from December 21 until April 24th 2023, the Winter Sale offer will be available only during weekends.

Hilton Bahrain will also offer numerous festive activities, starting from 23rd December onwards, guests can enjoy the festive joy with their families at Origin Kitchen and Culture for Christmas Eve dinner, Christmas Day brunch and New Year’s Eve shenanigans with live entertainments and a kid’s corner to keep the little ones entertained.

For more information Al Habtoor City Hotel Collection, guests can call on +9714 437 333 (Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City), +9714 435 5555 (Habtoor Palace Dubai, LXR Hotels & Resorts) +9714 436 6666 (V Hotel Dubai, Curio Collection by Hilton) or visit – www.alhabtoorcity.com

For Hilton Bahrain, guests can call on +973 7701 0100 or visit www.hilton.com/en/hotels/bahhhhi-hilton-bahrain/