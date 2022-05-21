Al Futtaim Willis organises blood donation campaign

by Rhonita Patnaik Published: Sat 21 May 2022, 9:00 AM

Hundreds of employees from various entities of Al Futtaim came forward to donate blood during the campaign organised at Dubai Festival City on May 18 and 19. M Rajendran, managing director, Al Futtaim Willis, said: “The campaign is conducted every year, however, we saw an overwhelming response this year. The UAE always stands in the front row when it comes to humanitarian initiatives and Al Futtaim Willis is proud to be part of this noble cause.”

Carole Khalife, general manager at Al Futtaim Willis, added: “I am happy that the blood donation campaign was such a huge success and this motivates us to conduct such campaigns under our CSR activities and corporate wellness programmes. We regularly arrange such campaigns at our client’s premises, which brings us great pride for contributing to our society. World blood donor day is on June 14. On this day let’s all join together to support this life-saving cause.”

Veena Kumar, wellness manager at Al Futtaim Willis, also stated: “Considering the overwhelming response from nationals and residents alike, we will be conducting such campaigns more frequently moving forward.”

The event was conducted in line with Covid-19 safety protocols and individuals were screened as per the DHA guidelines prior to the donation.