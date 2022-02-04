Airways Aviation and CAE to deliver flight training

CAE GmbH, the leading provider of training solutions to the military forces, has been awarded a contract by the Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and in-Service Support (BAAINBnw). The contract will be delivered over the next seven years and there is also an option to extend for an additional five years.

Romy Hawatt, founder and chairman, Airways Aviation Group, said: “With several major successful airlines including Emirates, Etihad, Fly Dubai and Air Arabia based and operating out of the UAE, it is no surprise that the UAE is widely recognised as one of the world’s best strategic aviation hubs and therefore an excellent holding location for the Airways Aviation Group. Dubai in particular is arguably the world’s best ‘investor friendly’ operating base and boasts first class infrastructure, communications and other facilities including an outstanding number of non-stop connections to many of the major and minor commercial centres around the globe.”

“Airways Aviation are pleased and honoured to partner with CAE on this important German Airforce contract and as always, our focus and attention will continue to be around delivering only the best flight training available from our Montpellier facilities. With over 35 years of international experience and a growing number of academies across Europe, the Middle East and Australia, Airways Aviation Group provides advanced aviation education and training programmes that deliver certified professional European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA), The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and The International Air Transport Association (IATA) outcomes,” Hawatt added.

Dan Gelston, group president, defence and security, CAE, said: “This contract is a great example of CAE leveraging its world-class pilot training expertise across both defence and civil aviation to provide an unparalleled solution for initial flight training. We are excited to expand our initial pilot training offering with the German Air Force and continue CAE’s mission to support the safety and readiness of future aviators.”

Training will be conducted between the first class Airways Aviation, Montpellier facilities in France and a brand new CAE Bremen airport facility in Germany and will include providing academic, simulator and live-flying training to more than 20 student aviators annually utilising our modern fleet of single Diamond DA-40 and twin DA-42 engine aircraft.