Biden slams 'outrageous' ICC arrest bid for Israeli leaders

He was shot while greeting supporters after a government meeting
US President Joe Biden on Monday denounced an "outrageous" application by the International Criminal Court's prosecutor for an arrest warrant for Israeli leaders on suspicion of war crimes.
"The ICC prosecutor's application for arrest warrants against Israeli leaders is outrageous. And let me be clear: whatever this prosecutor might imply, there is no equivalence — none — between Israel and Hamas," Biden said in a statement.
The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court Monday applied for arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and top Hamas leaders on suspicion of war crimes and crimes against humanity.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Karim Khan said he was seeking warrants against Netanyahu and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for crimes including "starvation", "wilful killing", and "extermination and/or murder."
The ICC prosecutor in 2021 opened a probe into Israel as well as Hamas and other armed Palestinian groups for possible war crimes in the Palestinian territories.
ALSO READ:
He was shot while greeting supporters after a government meeting
People were fleeing to areas without water supplies or adequate sanitation
No suspects were immediately identified
The accused were carrying 1349 grams of gold
Globally, wildlife crime penalties span from a few days to life in prison, while fines can range from a few US dollars to three million
Israel has conducted renewed military sweeps this month of parts of northern Gaza where it had declared the end of major operations in January
Netanyahu came under personal attack from Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for failing to rule out an Israeli government in Gaza after the war
Fico has been in hospital since Wednesday when a lone gunman shot him four times, including in the abdomen