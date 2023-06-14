St Kitts and Nevis Citizenship by Investment Programme: A limited time offer for maximum returns

Published: Wed 14 Jun 2023, 12:06 PM

Investors around the world are continuously looking for ways to gain maximum returns for their efforts. But did you know that for nearly 40 years, discerning investors have been benefitting from St Kitts and Nevis’ Citizenship by Investment Programme?

As the pioneering investment migration programme in the world, St Kitts and Nevis continues to offer families and entrepreneurs around the world a well-governed, well-regulated and stable product with a myriad of returns.

St Kitts and Nevis, a small twin-island nation located in the Caribbean, has gained significant recognition for its Citizenship by Investment Programme. Established in 1984, it was one of the first programmes of its kind, granting individuals the opportunity to acquire citizenship through a strategic investment in the country.

The Programme's appeal lies in its numerous advantages. Firstly, investors gain access to a dual citizenship, which provides them with expanded travel opportunities, enhanced business prospects, and the ability to pass down citizenship to future generations. This global mobility is particularly valuable in today's interconnected world, where cross-border business transactions and travel have become the norm.

The St Kitts and Nevis Citizenship by Investment Programme provides a two-layer regulation approach managed by a CBI Board of Governors and a Technical Committee which ensures that only the discerning applicants qualify. Both are responsible for advancing the Programme’s good governance agenda, smooth and swift processing of applications, comprehensive due diligence and security checks and more importantly, ensuring that the country’s citizenship by investment regulations are aligned with, and adjust to, international market forces.

As one of the oldest and most prestigious citizenship by investment programmes in the world, the island of St Kitts and Nevis offers eligible families and entrepreneurs the chance to gain second citizenship in one of the most beautiful, peaceful and secure nations in the world.

Just recently, the second annual World Citizenship Report ranked the twin-island nation as the top country in the Caribbean for High-Net-worth-Individuals (HNWIs) and the mass affluent to attain safety and security, great quality of life, global mobility, financial freedom and economic opportunities.

The country’s flagship investment option, the Sustainable Growth Fund – enables investors to gain second citizenship by investing funds into an option that drives economic diversification in St Kitts and Nevis. Investors then benefit from perks such as minimal business restrictions and tax incentives that do not include capital gains, income, inheritance, gift, or wealth taxes.

An exclusive limited time offer in the Sustainable Growth Fund is currently running until midnight 30 June. The Limited Time Offer allows qualifying applicants to obtain their citizenship under the accelerated application process (AAP) within 60 days from approval in principle, for a reduced contribution fee of just $125,000 per main applicant. All funds contributed go towards the development of the country’s education and healthcare systems, tourism, initiatives to tackle the volatile climate change, infrastructure development, and financial support towards established and emerging local businesses.

From July 1, the contribution reverts to the minimum of $150,000 per main applicant. The St Kitts and Nevis Citizenship by Investment Programme is a holistic solution for global citizens and is underpinned by a sustainable model backed by integrity, transparency, and accountability.

St Kitts and Nevis offers a truly exciting programme that is responsive to changing needs in an ever-changing and unpredictable world. The country’s Citizenship by Investment Programme remains the benchmark of the global investor immigration industry, and continues to be one of the most sought-after economic citizenship programmes in the world due to its evolutionary nature that keeps it sustainable in the long term.

If you are looking for an enriching base for your family and business – then take advantage of St Kitts and Nevis’ Limited Time Offer today – every sector of the country is growing, with the International Monetary Fund forecasting continuous double-digit growth of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) between 2023 and 2028.