Silicon Central’s ‘The Ramp’ to dazzle visitors

This three-day fashion event in June promises to be a thrilling show in collaboration with LuLu Group International

By Kushmita Bose Published: Tue 13 Jun 2023, 4:35 PM

Dubai's fashion landscape is a mesmerising tapestry of opulence, innovation, and cultural richness. With its fashion-forward mindset, the city continues to push boundaries and captivate the global fashion community. Behold!, Another fashion week is set to join Dubai's busy calendar of events in June. ‘The Ramp’, a three-day event will be held at the Mall Atrium, Silicon Central Mall from June 16 to 18, serving as an exciting platform to interact with fashion enthusiasts and open new doors for future collaborations. Silicon Central’s very first fashion show promises to be an evening of style, elegance, and inspiration with participation from some of the world’s leading brands such as Babyshop, Max, Splash, Tanishq UAE, OVS, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, Forever 21, Cotton On, Eye Express among others. Makeup brand Flormar will also be present at the event to captivate audiences with some of the finest looks.

Get ready to witness the collective power of various fashion brands, providing a comprehensive overview of the latest fashion trends. The first multi-brand brand show will also provide visitors with an opportunity to gain insights into the current fashion industry. In recent years, the fashion world has seen an exciting shift towards collaborative efforts and the emergence of multi-brand brand shows, which offer a unique and insightful experience for all involved. Fashion designers, stylists, and other professionals can connect with each other, fostering potential collaborations and partnerships.

The Ramp organisers say with this new partnership, the fashion show will be a resounding success and memorable experience for all this summer. It will a create a buzz not only within Dubai Silicon Oasis but all-around Dubai, putting Silicon Central in the market as the new lifestyle and shopping destination in Dubai. It will a true celebration of fashion, creativity and collaboration.

The Silicon Central Mall is an iconic shopping and leisure destination located in Dubai Silicon Oasis – a neighbourhood buzzing with technology and innovation. The two-storey futuristic complex houses everything from a hypermarket to a diverse range of dining and retail options.

The upcoming fashion show is poised to leave an indelible mark on the fashion industry, showcasing the city's ability to blend tradition and modernity seamlessly. Catch a front row seat at Silicon Central as the trendiest brands showcase their brand-new collections. The ‘Ramp’ will begin at 7:00 pm.