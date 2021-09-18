Ace your space dreams at Edutech4Space

The organisation is a pioneer in the field of online education in space technology

Edutech4Space is a platform built with a vision to create astronauts, scientists, engineers and entrepreneurs for the rapidly growing space industry. The UAE’s bold vision for space and the recent success of the Emirates Mars Mission, Hope Probe along with the UAE’s astronaut programmes awakens and kindles the curiosity and interests in the minds of budding scientists. The programme curriculum is systematically designed by Shrisudha Viswanathan, founder and CEO of Edutech4Space, who is an experienced space scientist, ex-Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and educational/career mentor with over a decade of experience.

Shrisudha said: “In today’s world, education is incomplete without technology. Space as a context for science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics, or applied mathematics (STEAM) education, is an effective and fascinating mode of learning. The courses offered at Edutech4Space are designed systematically to enrich the knowledge of students from Grade 1 onwards.” The company’s inauguration was held on September 10 at India Club, Dubai, UAE.

Satish Kumar Menon, scientist, ex-Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO), said: “The courses offered at Edutech4space exhibit a pattern that provides promising prospects in the development of pattern intelligence in children.”

‘Rover Bot’ is a carefully designed initiative of the robotics division at Edutech4Space that will help students experiment and mimic the activities of Mars Rovers in space. The platform has also collaborated with SpaceKidz India, a pioneer in the field of space education to help launch student satellites to space in partnership with National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and ISRO. Edutech4space is initiating discussions with various schools to collaborate and help students to pursue space education courses through experiential learning