Ace your space dreams at Edutech4Space
The organisation is a pioneer in the field of online education in space technology
Edutech4Space is a platform built with a vision to create astronauts, scientists, engineers and entrepreneurs for the rapidly growing space industry. The UAE’s bold vision for space and the recent success of the Emirates Mars Mission, Hope Probe along with the UAE’s astronaut programmes awakens and kindles the curiosity and interests in the minds of budding scientists. The programme curriculum is systematically designed by Shrisudha Viswanathan, founder and CEO of Edutech4Space, who is an experienced space scientist, ex-Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and educational/career mentor with over a decade of experience.
Shrisudha said: “In today’s world, education is incomplete without technology. Space as a context for science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics, or applied mathematics (STEAM) education, is an effective and fascinating mode of learning. The courses offered at Edutech4Space are designed systematically to enrich the knowledge of students from Grade 1 onwards.” The company’s inauguration was held on September 10 at India Club, Dubai, UAE.
Satish Kumar Menon, scientist, ex-Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO), said: “The courses offered at Edutech4space exhibit a pattern that provides promising prospects in the development of pattern intelligence in children.”
‘Rover Bot’ is a carefully designed initiative of the robotics division at Edutech4Space that will help students experiment and mimic the activities of Mars Rovers in space. The platform has also collaborated with SpaceKidz India, a pioneer in the field of space education to help launch student satellites to space in partnership with National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and ISRO. Edutech4space is initiating discussions with various schools to collaborate and help students to pursue space education courses through experiential learning
-
KT Engage
Ace your space dreams at Edutech4Space
The organisation is a pioneer in the field of online education in... READ MORE
-
KT Engage
Summer favourites
Revitalise the mind and body with Al Rawabi READ MORE
-
KT Engage
Revival of inspired design
Toshiba televisions are making a strong comeback in the UAE with a... READ MORE
-
KT Engage
Cashier to multi-millionaire
A voyage deliberated well before it materialised. Entrepreneur,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: FDA rejects widespread Pfizer booster...
Many of the experts who voted no expressed concerns about the risk of ... READ MORE
-
Europe
France recalls ambassadors to US, Australia over...
Decision was made due to the exceptional seriousness of the... READ MORE
-
News
UAE participates in Abraham Accords anniversary
UAE represented in virtual meeting by Dr Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Pentagon calls deadly Kabul strike an error
For days after the August 29 strike, Pentagon officials asserted that ... READ MORE
Cricket
IPL 2021: Ticket prices announced as fans return to UAE stadiums
17 September 2021
News
iPhone 13 in UAE for as low as Dh125, pre-orders open
17 September 2021
World
Jane Powell, Hollywood golden-age musicals star, dies at 92
17 September 2021
News
UAE: Meet the five Malayalam actors who received the Golden Visa
17 September 2021
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE doctors explain how Covid vaccination reduces stress
17 September 2021
Cricket
Pakistan-New Zealand series postponed due to security concerns
17 September 2021
Cricket
England series in doubt as New Zealand call off Pakistan tour
17 September 2021
Arts and Culture
These UAE-based Filipino comics are busting cultural stereotypes
11 votes | 16 September 2021
Entertainment
Legendary comedian Norm Macdonald dies
4 votes | 15 September 2021
Coronavirus Pandemic
Why people with diabetes develop severe Covid-19