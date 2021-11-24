A promising development

Since its inception in 2012, R V Group has broken new grounds in commodity trading under the dynamic leadership of Vinay Aggarwal
Established in the UAE in 1991, Stanley Lubricants is one of the leading manufacturers and distributors of automotive lubricants and grease. With outlets spread across Dubai and Al Ain and production units in Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain and Ras Al Khaimah, Stanley Lubricants has a strong global brand presence in over 63 countries.
One of their latest ventures, a new refinery of petroleum products under the name of Prime Petroleum was recently inaugurated by Hardeep Singh Puri, India’s Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas. To commemorate the occasion, he took to his twitter handle to announce, “Very happy to see members of the highly successful and sizeable Indian diaspora contributing to economic activity in the UAE. Inaugurated a plant of Stanley Lubricants UAE today.”
Paramjit Singh Kohli, chairman of Stanley Lubricants, also present at the inauguration, described the timing as nothing short of perfect: “After working tirelessly towards the launch, what better way to celebrate this momentous occasion. This is a huge step forward in the company’s journey and its unveiling just marked the perfect beginning. It was perfect timing, and we are very humbled and honoured to share this special moment with him.”
Jasjit Singh Kohli, managing director of Stanley Lubricants, described the event as an important milestone in the journey of the company: “With Prime Petroleum, our family has expanded to now include a petrochemical distillation unit which is home to glycols, drilling fluids, crude oil, white oil, base oil and transformer oils, which will be distilled here locally and exported around the world. This is a giant leap forward for the future of the company as it embarks upon a new journey in the petrochemical industry. With the UAE as a global hub for petrochemicals and the reach provided by Expo 2020 Dubai, we eagerly look forward to building stronger connections and partnerships to further escalate our growth.”
Paramjit Singh Kohli, chairman Stanley Lubricants, with Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, India, inaugurating Prime Petroleum, a new distilling unit of Stanley Lubricants
