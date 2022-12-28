UAE: Unemployment insurance scheme to start from January 1

MoHRE has called on UAE nationals and residents who work in the federal government and private sector to subscribe

File photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 28 Dec 2022, 3:15 PM

Subscription to the unemployment insurance scheme will start on January 1, 2023, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has announced. The ministry has also called on UAE nationals and residents who work in the federal government and private sector to subscribe.

The insurance pool, which is represented by Dubai Insurance, is responsible for providing the insurance service and offers seven subscription channels, namely:

The website www.iloe.ae, the smart application iloe, Kiosk machines, businessmen service centres, Al Ansari Exchange, bank ATMs and application, telecommunication bills.

The scheme, which stemmed from the Federal Decree-Law No. 13 of 2022, aims to create a low-cost job safety net that supports employees while providing them with career stability at no cost on employers.

Compensation

According to MoHRE, anyone who loses their job as a result of termination of services (except for disciplinary reasons or resignation) is entitled to a maximum three-month cash compensation.

The subscription fees depend on the employee’s basic salary. Those with a basic salary of Dh16,000 or less have to pay a subscription fee is Dh5 per month (Dh60 annually) and are eligible for a monthly cash compensation reaching up to Dh10,000.

The second category of people, whose basic salary is higher than Dh16,000 must pay Dh10 per month (Dh120 annually) and is entitled to a maximum monthly cash compensation of Dh20,000.

The insurance fees can be paid monthly, quarterly, once every six months, or annually. The insurance compensation is calculated at a rate of 60 per cent of the employee’s basic salary in the last six months prior to his or her unemployment.

The compensation should be paid within two weeks from the date the claim is submitted. The insured can submit the claim through various claim channels, including the website, the app, or the call centre of the insurance pool.

The insured must be subscribed for at least 12 consecutive months to be eligible for a cash compensation. However, they would lose the right to claim the compensation should they leave the country or take up a new job.

Investors or owners of establishments in which they work, domestic workers, temporary contract workers, juveniles under 18 years, and retirees who receive a pension and joined a new job are not eligible to subscribe to the insurance scheme.

ALSO READ: