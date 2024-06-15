UAE jobs: Should HR protect a company or support employees?

Published: Sat 15 Jun 2024, 6:00 AM

Question: What’s the role of HR: protecting the company or supporting the employees?

Answer: If only the role of HR were as simple as opening an umbrella and floating down from the sky above the Emirates. Think of HR as the Mary Poppins of the corporate world—'practically perfect’ in guiding an organisation to its strategic heights through the capabilities of its people.

With a bottomless carpet bag not of items but of insights and initiatives, all there to bring out the ‘supercalifragilisticexpialidocious’ in every employee. Dive into that bag, and what do you find?

Well, there’s a compass for navigating career paths, an enchanted mirror that reflects true potential, and a spoonful of encouragement to help with professional development. They’ve got trusty tools for team-building – think team retreats that are more about zip lines than conference lines. They've got those training sessions transformed into adventures, where 'boring' is a banned word and where learning is as fun as flying a kite.

And just when you think that's all, they surprise you with a pop-up workshop on work-life magic or a wellness wand that turns ‘overtime’ into ‘me-time’.

But let's not be mistaken— HR isn’t there to clean up after everyone's mess or simply type up your documents. They're the ones dancing with chimney sweeps and flying kites, orchestrating the symphony of the workplace, all the while keeping a keen eye on the winds of change. HR is there to make sure when it does, as they always do, every employee is ready to set sail in the right direction. They're the custodians of culture, the architects of engagement, and the weavers of the workplace fabric that’s productive, diverse, and inclusive.

They sprinkle a bit of magic in the mix not just to tick boxes but to check in on the beating heart of the organisation— its people. They're the quiet enablers of success, working diligently behind the scenes to ensure that every person can be their best self at work, making the workplace not just a job site but a canvas for personal and professional growth.