UAE: Fines to apply as ministry starts Emiratisation checks on July 1

Published: Fri 28 Jun 2024, 12:50 PM Last updated: Fri 28 Jun 2024, 12:58 PM

Starting July 1, authorities in the UAE will begin assessing whether private sector companies have achieved their Emiratisation targets for the first half of 2024. Firms with 50 employees or more that haven’t added 1 per cent more Emiratis to their payroll over the last six months will be fined.

This came as the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) confirmed June 30 as the final deadline for meeting targets for H1.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

This year, the fine is Dh8,000 per month for each Emirati not hired.

Private companies in the country are required to increase the number of their Emirati employees by two per cent every year.