UAE unemployment insurance: 10 criteria employees must meet to be eligible for compensation

The workshops aim to provide young nationals with the required space-related skills and expertise necessary to support national space programmes
While job loss can be a stressful time for any individual, under a new Involuntary Loss of Employment Scheme, UAE citizens as well as expats will now be eligible to receive unemployment insurance.
The mandatory scheme that aims to protect employees against the risk of job loss, effective from early 2023, applies to employees of all nationalities in the public and private sectors.
However, in order to be eligible for compensation, the insured must meet the following criteria, according to the official Involuntary Loss of Employment Scheme website:
Additionally, the scheme stipulates that the loss of employment should not be the result of one of the following:
ALSO READ:
The workshops aim to provide young nationals with the required space-related skills and expertise necessary to support national space programmes
Gold has risen about $200 since falling to a more than two-year low in late September, as expectations around slower rate hikes from the Fed dimmed the dollar's charm
Firm crude oil prices and forex outflows from capital markets, however, restricted the rupee’s gains, according to forex dealers
Those who are caught violating the rules face hefty penalties and even months of vehicle impoundment
Pensioners can expect to see wages increase up to at least Dh17,500
The country reaffirms that this decision violates fundamental human rights, contravene the teachings of Islam, and must be swiftly reversed
Money exchange company urges public to remain alert against suspicious and fraudulent online activities to prevent financial losses and damages
Her geometric designs have adorned Islamic prayer spaces throughout the UAE and beyond