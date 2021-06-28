UAE: Paid internship offers over Dh26,000 salary
The programme will develop the candidate's skills and also provide an opportunity to fill the shoes of the company's CEO.
A UAE-based company is offering students a unique internship opportunity, in which they become the CEO for a month while earning a handsome stipend.
Introduced by The Adecco Group, the 'CEO for One Month' programme offers students an opportunity to develop and showcase their leadership potential.
The programme also develops their skills and provides an opportunity to fill the shoes of the company's CEO.
Running into its 6th year, 'CEO for One Month' is a paid internship where the student gets a chance to earn a salary of 6,000 euros (Dh26,282) for one month at the national level. Registration will open in December 2021 and students can apply until April 2022.
The programme runs at the two level – national and global.
In the UAE, over 1,700 people have applied for the programme from various universities in the region. Globally, over 140,000 applicants from 40-plus countries are screened down to the final 31.
Gaurav Pande, a student from NYU Abu Dhabi, took the national title for 2021 and will be an intern at the Adecco HQ in Dubai for one month and shadow Mayank Patel, country head, Adecco Middle East.
In the coming months, the top 31 finalists across the world will compete and show what it takes to reach the next stage of the programme, which is the 'Global CEO for One Month 2021', where the candidate gets an opportunity to shadow The Adecco Group's global CEO Alain Dehaze at its headquarters in Switzerland.
“We understand the difficulty many young people face when it comes to finding a job, and the high expectations of employers when it comes to candidate work experience. The Adecco Group's 'CEO for One Month' programme will provide a meaningful experience empowering success in the world of work,” said Patel.
“The thing I most look forward to in my one month of local CEO shadowing is to experience being part of high-level executive meetings alongside the CEO, learn from such meetings, and hopefully contribute something new and meaningful,” says Pande.
waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
-
Jobs
UAE: Paid internship offers over Dh26,000 salary
The programme will develop the candidate's skills and also provide an ... READ MORE
-
Jobs
UAE job seekers alert: Firm hiring for 100 vacant ...
The company started remote-hiring efforts at the end of 2020. READ MORE
-
News
Covid: Indian job seekers stare at uncertain...
Many people’s savings have been exhausted and are struggling to ... READ MORE
-
Jobs
Healthcare jobs in UAE: Dh15,000 salary for nurses
Benefits such as accommodation, transportation and meals will be... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Emirates expands IATA Travel Pass to 10...
Dubai carrier ties up with Alhosn to enable even smoother passenger... READ MORE
-
Government
Dubai: Over 2,000 residents accept Islam in first ...
IACAD is keen to spread Islam's tolerant teachings by guiding new... READ MORE
-
Jobs
UAE: Paid internship offers over Dh26,000 salary
The programme will develop the candidate's skills and also provide an ... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Tourist strips in hotel, injures self...
Investigations are still on to determine why he repeatedly visited... READ MORE
News
UAE: 17 arrested for intruding into nature reserves