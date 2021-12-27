UAE: New initiative to create more healthcare jobs for Emiratis in private sector

VPS Healthcare aims to attract more local talents in medical field and recruit significant number in the next five years

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Mon 27 Dec 2021, 2:21 PM Last updated: Mon 27 Dec 2021, 2:26 PM

Abu Dhabi-based VPS Healthcare, one of the largest private healthcare groups in the Middle East, has rolled out an initiative to create new job opportunities for talented Emiratis in the medical sector.

The plan is in line with the UAE government’s Nafis programme, which aims to encourage and empower Emiratis to secure jobs in the private sector.

As part of the VPS’ five-year roadmap, a town hall meeting was held where the top management team sought suggestions from the Group’s Emirati staff to make private-sector jobs more attractive to the citizens. The feedback from Emiratis will form the basis of implementing the Nafis programme across the Group.

Dr Ali Alsuwaidi, a local senior physician, is hopeful that more Emiratis would take up key roles in the private sectors in the coming years.

“Like government jobs, the private sector offers great opportunities to serve the community and rise in one’s career. It’s been six years since I have joined Burjeel Hospital, Abu Dhabi. I am enjoying every second of my life at work,” said Dr Alsuwaidi, consultant orthopaedic surgeon at Burjeel Hospital.

Sarah Alzaabi, a senior medical student from the UAE University, has a “positive experience” while doing her residency programme at Burjeel Hospital.

“The medical staff and doctors here are very supportive and guide us to learn new things and gain hands-on experience. I am sure that these lessons will empower us to become better care providers and continue the good work in the private sector.”

Abdulrahman Alhammadi, another medical student, felt that the private sector has the potential to offer exciting opportunities for professionals in every field.

“I have experienced it during the residency programme here at Burjeel. We are appreciated for the good work and guided to take up more responsibilities. The doctors and staff are encouraging, and most importantly, they have taught us to dream big.”

Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, chairman and managing director, VPS Healthcare, said the town hall initiative will help the Group understand ways to support young Emiratis achieve their aspirations.

“Supporting all young local talents to excel in their career is our priority. Our experts will support young talents in designing their career and empower and mould them to become successful CEOs and entrepreneurs making a difference in the society.”

The Group aims to attract more local talents to medical jobs and recruit a significant number of Emiratis in the next five years. The senior management is in touch with the local authorities on implementing the Nafis programme across the Group.

“Our plan goes with the plan of the UAE. We aim to build a stronger healthcare system in the UAE and fulfil the human resource requirements by empowering and training local talents to deliver to the fullest of their abilities. The Nafis scheme would help us to work more towards new schemes in the coming days and train and produce highly proficient Emirati teammates within us,” Omran Al Khoori, president of business development, VPS Healthcare, added.