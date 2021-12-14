UAE jobs: Government department vacancies for expats; up to Dh30,000 salary

DHA looking to fill up several vacancies, including nurses, psychologist

Photo: File

by Waheed Abbas Published: Tue 14 Dec 2021, 10:16 AM

Government departments in Dubai are looking to fill several vacancies which are open for expatriates as well, and some of them offer up to Dh30,000 (over US$8,100) monthly salary.

The government departments hiring include Dubai Government Media Office, Dubai Health Authority, Dubai Tourism and Dubai Women Establishments. These jobs have been placed on the Dubai government’s job portal.

Below is the list of some of the jobs which are open to all nationalities:

Specialist Registrar - obstetrics and gynaecology (Dubai Hospital)

Employer: Dubai Health Authority

Requirements: Graduation from an accredited medical school with a recognised membership/fellowship/board or equivalent; the candidate will ensure that optimal care is being provided to patients, investigating, diagnose and treating medically or surgically ill patients referred to his speciality according to his privileges; participate in teaching activities in the department and provide regular seminars or presentations among others.

Required nationality: Open to all nationalities

Salary: Dh20,000-Dh30,000

Editor (Arabic)

Employer: Dubai Media Office

Requirements: Bachelor’s degrees in journalism, communication, multimedia or media studies; Responsibilities include development and implementation of the strategic media affair department plans and budgets, assisting senior editor in development and integration of content and others.

Required Nationality: Open to all nationalities

Salary: Less than Dh10,000

Senior Editor (Arabic)

Employer: Dubai Media Office

Requirements: Bachelor’s degrees in journalism, communication, multimedia or media studies; Responsibilities include participating in the development and implementation of the strategic Media Affair Department plans and budgets, in line with organizational objectives and others.

Required nationality: Open to all nationalities

Salary: Dh10,000-20,000

Psychologist (Al Jalila Children Speciality Hospital)

Employer: Dubai Health Authority

Requirements: Bachelor’s degree in psychology and at least six years of a post-graduate degree in clinical psychology from an accredited institute/college/university or a bachelor’s degree in psychology, master’s degree in clinical psychology, and PsyD (Doctor of Psychology). A minimum of 2-year experience as a clinical psychologist in a multidisciplinary clinical setting or hospital or a mental healthcare service provider or a minimum of 1-year as a clinical psychologist in a multidisciplinary clinical setting or hospital or a mental healthcare service provider is required.

Required Nationality: Open to all nationalities

Senior Specialist Registrar – general surgery (Dubai Hospital)

Employer: Dubai Health Authority

Requirements: Graduation from an accredited medical school with a recognised membership/fellowship/board or equivalent; the candidate will ensure that optimal care is being provided to patients, investigating, diagnose and treating medically or surgically ill patients referred to his speciality according to his privileges; participate in teaching activities in the department and provide regular seminars or presentations among others.

Required Nationality: Open to all nationalities

Senior Specialist Registrar – internal medicine (Dubai Hospital)

Employer: Dubai Health Authority

Requirements: Graduation from an accredited medical school with a recognised membership/fellowship/board or equivalent; the candidate will ensure that optimal care is being provided to patients, investigating, diagnose and treating medically or surgically ill patients referred to his speciality according to his privileges; participate in teaching activities in the department and provide regular seminars or presentations among others.

Required nationality: Open to all nationalities

Salary: Dh20,000-Dh30,000

Staff Nurses (2) – Dubai Hospital

Employer: Dubai Health Authority

Requirements: BSc or equivalent in nursing, eligible for DHA Licensing, 2-year experience in an acute care facility with a bed capacity of more than 100 beds.

Required Nationality: Open to all nationalities

Salary: Less than Dh10,000

Data Engineer

Employer: Dubai Tourism

Requirements: Bachelor's degree in a related field; 3-5 years of relevant experience; overall 8-year of experience, occasional travel within UAE and overseas.

Required Nationality: Open to all nationalities

Fitness Supervisor

Employer: Dubai Women Establishment

Requirements: Diploma in relevant field.

Required Nationality: Open to all nationalities

-waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com