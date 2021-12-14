UAE jobs: Government department vacancies for expats; up to Dh30,000 salary

Recent legislation also affords female employees extended maternity leave, equal salary
Government departments in Dubai are looking to fill several vacancies which are open for expatriates as well, and some of them offer up to Dh30,000 (over US$8,100) monthly salary.
The government departments hiring include Dubai Government Media Office, Dubai Health Authority, Dubai Tourism and Dubai Women Establishments. These jobs have been placed on the Dubai government’s job portal.
Below is the list of some of the jobs which are open to all nationalities:
Employer: Dubai Health Authority
Requirements: Graduation from an accredited medical school with a recognised membership/fellowship/board or equivalent; the candidate will ensure that optimal care is being provided to patients, investigating, diagnose and treating medically or surgically ill patients referred to his speciality according to his privileges; participate in teaching activities in the department and provide regular seminars or presentations among others.
Required nationality: Open to all nationalities
Salary: Dh20,000-Dh30,000
Employer: Dubai Media Office
Requirements: Bachelor’s degrees in journalism, communication, multimedia or media studies; Responsibilities include development and implementation of the strategic media affair department plans and budgets, assisting senior editor in development and integration of content and others.
Required Nationality: Open to all nationalities
Salary: Less than Dh10,000
Employer: Dubai Media Office
Requirements: Bachelor’s degrees in journalism, communication, multimedia or media studies; Responsibilities include participating in the development and implementation of the strategic Media Affair Department plans and budgets, in line with organizational objectives and others.
Required nationality: Open to all nationalities
Salary: Dh10,000-20,000
Employer: Dubai Health Authority
Requirements: Bachelor’s degree in psychology and at least six years of a post-graduate degree in clinical psychology from an accredited institute/college/university or a bachelor’s degree in psychology, master’s degree in clinical psychology, and PsyD (Doctor of Psychology). A minimum of 2-year experience as a clinical psychologist in a multidisciplinary clinical setting or hospital or a mental healthcare service provider or a minimum of 1-year as a clinical psychologist in a multidisciplinary clinical setting or hospital or a mental healthcare service provider is required.
Required Nationality: Open to all nationalities
Employer: Dubai Health Authority
Requirements: Graduation from an accredited medical school with a recognised membership/fellowship/board or equivalent; the candidate will ensure that optimal care is being provided to patients, investigating, diagnose and treating medically or surgically ill patients referred to his speciality according to his privileges; participate in teaching activities in the department and provide regular seminars or presentations among others.
Required Nationality: Open to all nationalities
Employer: Dubai Health Authority
Requirements: Graduation from an accredited medical school with a recognised membership/fellowship/board or equivalent; the candidate will ensure that optimal care is being provided to patients, investigating, diagnose and treating medically or surgically ill patients referred to his speciality according to his privileges; participate in teaching activities in the department and provide regular seminars or presentations among others.
Required nationality: Open to all nationalities
Salary: Dh20,000-Dh30,000
Employer: Dubai Health Authority
Requirements: BSc or equivalent in nursing, eligible for DHA Licensing, 2-year experience in an acute care facility with a bed capacity of more than 100 beds.
Required Nationality: Open to all nationalities
Salary: Less than Dh10,000
Employer: Dubai Tourism
Requirements: Bachelor's degree in a related field; 3-5 years of relevant experience; overall 8-year of experience, occasional travel within UAE and overseas.
Required Nationality: Open to all nationalities
Employer: Dubai Women Establishment
Requirements: Diploma in relevant field.
Required Nationality: Open to all nationalities
