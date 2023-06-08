UAE jobs: More Filipinos could be hired under new govt partnership; most in-demand sector revealed

Besides the recruitment plan, there has also been an interest in encouraging more Filipino entrepreneurs to partner with UAE firms, according to a top government official

Thu 8 Jun 2023

More professionals in the Philippines could be flown into the UAE to fill a demand in a particular industry, a top government official in Manila has revealed in a recent Press conference.

The Philippine government's secretary for Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), Susan Ople, said the UAE is in need of more healthcare workers — roles that Filipinos have been known around the world.

The UAE is looking at recruiting these professionals through a government-to-government agreement so that job-seekers won't have to pay any placement fees, according to a local media report quoting Ople.

Besides the recruitment plan, the Emirates is also interested in a business-to-business track for Filipino entrepreneurs who wish to partner with firms in Dubai and other parts of the country, the official added.

The Philippine government has been paying close attention to empowering more overseas workers. Recently, the DMW and the Departmernt of Trade and Industry signed an agreement that can help Filipino expats establish businesses with their families back home.

