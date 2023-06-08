UAE: How some employees can get a 3-day weekend from July 1

This work pattern allows employees to cover full official working hours in fewer days, with a maximum of 10 hours per day

The UAE government has introduced new regulations for employees working in the federal sector, set to take effect on July 1, 2023.

A notable provision introduces intensive working hours in the form of a compressed workweek, which allows employees to cover the required working hours in fewer number of days, with a maximum of 10 hours per day and 4 days per week.

The regulations also establish guidelines for part-time work. Employees under this category must work a minimum of 8 hours and a maximum of 32 hours per week. They are also required to work at least one day and no more than four days per week during the regular working days.

Article 9 of the executive regulations further categorises employees into five distinct types of work arrangements within federal ministries, institutions, and entities:

1. On-site work: Employees carry out their duties either at their designated workplace or at one of the organisation's branches during official working hours.

2. Remote work within the country: Employees have the option to work or perform their duties outside the workplace but within the UAE. This provision is governed by the Remote Work System established by the Cabinet, enabling employees to receive financial allowances as per the system's guidelines.

3. Remote work outside the country: Employees are granted the opportunity to work or fulfill their job responsibilities from abroad, while still receiving the financial allowances specified under the system.

4. Intensive working hours (compressed workweek): Employees opting for this work pattern cover the full official weekly working hours in fewer working days, with a maximum of 10 hours per day spread across four working days per week.

5. Hybrid work: This work arrangement involves a combination of on-site work and remote work, allowing employees to perform a portion of their duties from the organisation's premises while carrying out the remaining tasks remotely. It offers the flexibility of mixing different work patterns to suit specific job requirements.

In addition to defining work patterns, the regulations address employment types, including:

1. Full-time: Working for a federal entity for the full daily working hours during official working days.

2. Part-time: Working for a federal entity for a specified number of working hours or days.

3. Temporary: Working for the full daily working hours during official working days, but within a temporary contract for a specific project or task.

4. Flexible: Working for a federal entity with the possibility of changing working hours or workdays based on workload, economic variables, and operational factors at the organization.

The new regulations also grant employees the opportunity to request a change in their employment type, from part-time to full-time or vice versa. Such conversions are subject to the approval of the employing entity, provided that they involve the same position and grade, and the necessary financial allocations are available.

