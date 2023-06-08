UAE job loss insurance: Facing errors? Step-by-step guide to signing up, avoiding fines

Employees will face Dh400 fine if they fail to subscribe by June 30, and then a Dh200 additional penalty for not paying the dues within 90 days

by Waheed Abbas Published: Thu 8 Jun 2023, 6:00 AM

Employees in the UAE have nearly three weeks left before the Involuntary Loss of Employment (ILOE) deadline ends and penalties for non-subscribers come into effect.

Employees will face a Dh400 fine if they fail to subscribe by June 30 and a Dh200 additional penalty for not paying the due payment within 90 days.

To subscribe to the job loss insurance scheme, people can register through the ILOE website. However, workers are required to register through their respective sectors, such as Private, Federal Government and Non-Registered in Mohre (Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation).

Though it is compulsory for employees to register and pay for the job loss insurance scheme, companies can also log in and pay on behalf of their employees. But this is optional for employers.

Dana Kansou, manager of Distribution and Strategic Partnerships at Dubai Insurance, which manages the ILOE Insurance pool, advised employees to subscribe as soon as possible ahead of the June 30 deadline.

She added that employees will have to be registered for 12 consecutive months to be eligible for compensation.

Employees can register by visiting www.iloe.com or dialling up 600599555 for eligibility criteria and to access the policy terms and conditions.

However, if employees are facing challenges in subscribing to the job loss insurance scheme, below is a step-by-step guide to successfully subscribe:

1. If you are facing any difficulty in identifying which option to choose to register to the ILOE Scheme whether (private sector, federal government or non-registered in Mohre), you may confirm first with your HR department under which sector is your company

2. Channels for subscription are:

ILOE portal and mobile app

Al Ansari Exchange

Bank Apps and ATMs(C3 pay)

Telecommunications bill and SMS

Businessmen centers (Tawjeeh and Tasheel)

Kiosks (UPAY and MBME)

3. How to register on the ILOE portal or ILOE App?

You can always sign up, log in and pay the same way you register with OTP by:

— Log In to https://www.diniloe.ae/nsure/login/#/, click or copy this link it will automatically lead you to the page where you can choose to log in as an Individual or as a (Company only available for registered in MoHRE companies) Choose individual and click the circle beside Individual - Private / Federal / Non-Registered in MoHRE

— You will be redirected to a page where you need to enter your Emirates ID.

— You will receive a message on your mobile, Enter OTP and you will be redirected to a page where you will see your information

— Once you’ve checked that the information is correct you will see at the bottom the total payable

— Click the box beside the terms and conditions, you’ll be redirected to the payment link, enter your details and pay

— You’ll have the option to either download or print the policy and receipt

4. If you’re facing any lag in the portal, clear your browser history and try again, or try another browser, or device, and check your internet connection. Also make sure that you’re not using VPN as the ILOE portal only works within UAE.

5. If you’re working in the private sector under MoHRE holding an active labour card and you’re facing any error while logging in or you’re getting someone else details under your Emirates ID number or you’re not working under MoHRE but still getting an error that your information is recorded under private sector, you can call 600599555 to raise a technical support ticket for you.

6. If you’re having a payment error, send an email to iloesupport@dubins.ae. Then ILOE team will ask you to provide payment details given below.

Bank Name

Authorization/Approval code

Order ID number

Payment date

First six digits of the card that you used to pay

Last four digits of the card that you used to pay

Phone number

Emirates ID

7. If you are working in free zones/semi-government / under immigration, you can register by choosing (The non-Registered in MoHRE option )

Enter your Emirates ID

Enter UAE valid mobile number

Request OTP

Fill in all your data and details

Upload a copy of your Emirates ID work visa or residency visa and make sure that the file size is less than 1 MB.

Confirm your data

Proceed with your payment.

If you are working in free zones/semi-government / under immigration, and you filled up the wrong information (Non-Registered in MoHRE option) and you didn’t pay yet you can contact the ILOE Call Centre to modify your data.

