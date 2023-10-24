UAE jobs: Immediate hiring as hundreds of Emiratis queue up at career fair

The three-day exhibition is an empowering platform for local talent and the first of its kind in the region

Photo: Ashwani Kumar/KT

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Tue 24 Oct 2023, 7:37 PM Last updated: Wed 25 Oct 2023, 12:35 AM

Hundreds of young Emiratis attended the inaugural Industrialist Career Fair in Abu Dhabi.

A top official from the UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) pointed out that the three-day exhibition is an “empowering platform” for Emirati talent and the first of its kind in the region to gather factories and job seekers under one roof.

The sector-centric exhibition offers as many as 500 job opportunities for Emiratis in industry and advanced technology. From the morning, Emirati job seekers queued up in front of each exhibiting company’s table to impress the hiring managers and bag jobs on offer.

The event is being held with the participation of Dr Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology, Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade and Omar Al Suwaidi, Undersecretary of the MoIAT.

Dr Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology. — Supplied

“The Industrialist Career Fair aligns with the objectives of the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology to increase the sector’s contribution to GDP. The exhibition is an empowering platform for Emirati talent under the national in-country value (ICV) programme, one of the ‘Projects of the 50’,” Al Suwaidi said.

The MoIAT-led initiative is being held in collaboration with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE), the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (Nafis), the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), and ADNOC Group.

“The event is the first-of-its-kind to bring together ICV-certified industrial companies and jobseekers under one roof, providing jobs and train-to-hire opportunities for local talent.”

Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade. — Supplied

During the fair, more than 500 vacancies are on offer across over 73 industrial companies.

“Gathering more than 73 industrial companies to engage with Emirati jobseekers contributes to, and enhances, collaboration among government entities, particularly our partners at the MoHRE, Nafis, ADDED, and ADNOC.”

Al Suwaidi praised the collaboration between strategic partners and industrial companies, as well as their enthusiasm in offering hundreds of diverse job and training opportunities in science and engineering, information technology, supply chains, business and financial management, human resources, and accounting.

Photo: Ashwani Kumar/KT

This is in addition to specialised training programmes in industrial engineering, health and safety, production, maintenance, metallurgy, control, quality, and industrial automation at institutions including the Centre of Excellence for Applied Research & Training (CERT) and Abu Dhabi Vocational Education and Training Institute (ADVETI).

The exhibition will run at the Abu Dhabi Energy Centre till Thursday (9am to 4pm).

