Dubai: Work by the beach with new pop-up workspace

Ever dreamt of working by the beach? Well, it is possible right now in Dubai. That is because du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), has launched its first pop-up workspace at Sunrise Beach in Dubai.
Called Work Getaway, the remote working space caters to all business needs including unlimited 5G internet, and an advanced router. The initiative is in line with the government agenda of supporting SMEs and entrepreneurs in the UAE.
Customers wishing to use the facility can download the LetsWork app to reserve their spot.
The pop-up workspace is designed as a hub for exchanging knowledge and drawing inspiration. It will host an extensive calendar of speaking sessions featuring highly successful entrepreneurs who will share their experiences and valuable insights into the world of business.
Attendees will also get the opportunity to hear from renowned artists, influential bloggers, and accomplished entrepreneurs as they delve into their passions, experiences, and projects. Artist Ali Kashwani will conduct a workshop providing unparalleled insights into his art and entrepreneurial journey while young Emirati entrepreneur Saleh Al Braik will offer a glimpse into his work and the significance of building valuable relationships.
Additionally, Omar AlMheiri, the co-founder of Lets Work will host some thought-provoking dialogues, Najla Alansari will talk about her innovative project ‘Not a Majlis’, Alawi AlBraik will share insights into his venture Wakame, and a presentation by Mohamed Sahlawi will discuss his project, Flat12.
Karim Benkirane. Chief Commercial Officer at du said, “As a pioneer in empowering entrepreneurs and small businesses, du Business is thrilled to introduce Work Getaway as an avant-garde workspace. We believe that entrepreneurs have the power to change the world, and our pop-up workspace is designed in alignment with du’s commitment to help entrepreneurs grow their businesses and realize their dreams.”
