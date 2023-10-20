Remote jobs in UAE: Why country is one of best in the world for virtual working

Global report lists factors that make the Emirates a preferred destination for those with flexible working conditions

by Nandini Sircar Published: Fri 20 Oct 2023, 6:00 AM

The UAE has the best internet quality and e-infrastructure globally, making it one of the ideal environments for remote work, according to a latest global report.

NordLayer, a cybersecurity company that introduced the Global Remote Work Index (GRWI), noted that aside from it digital infrastructure, the UAE's tourism attractiveness is also a positive fact. The country currently stands at the 8th position, with excellent weather conditions during six months of the year, making it a very appealing remote work destination.

Safest country

The report is based on four criteria, including cyber safety, economic stability, digital and physical infrastructure, and social security, to determine the suitability for remote work.

The UAE ranks first in three categories. It is physically the safest country in the world, along with the best internet quality and e-infrastructure.

However, the UAE has been positioned as the 45th top country worldwide for remote work apparently due to its high cost of living.

But it stands second in the GCC after Saudi Arabia which stands at the 44th position, while Qatar is ranked at 56th.

Top 10 countries globally for remote work

This year, NordLayer evaluated 108 countries compared to 66 last year. The top 10 countries that are best for remote work according to this year’s data include Denmark, the Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Sweden, Portugal, Estonia, Lithuania, Ireland and Slovakia.

“Even though some of the big tech companies recently brought their employees back to the office or introduced a hybrid work model, remote work is here to stay. It’s not just a trend — it is a fundamental shift in how we approach productivity and work-life balance. Embracing remote work empowers our teams to harness their full potential, regardless of geographical boundaries,” adds Donatas Tamelis, managing director at NordLayer.

Yardsticks

The index was created by evaluating and contrasting countries across four key dimensions. Each dimension comprises different attributes (sub-dimensions) that, when considered together, contribute to assessing the overall appeal of remote work:

Cybersecurity — evaluating infrastructure, response capacity, and legal measures related to online safety.

Economic Factors — analyzing tourism appeal, proficiency in English language, cost of living, and healthcare services.

Digital and Physical Infrastructure — assesses internet quality and affordability, electronic infrastructure, e-government services, and physical infrastructure.

Social Environment — considers personal rights, inclusivity, and overall safety.

“In the age of remote work, cybersecurity is not just an option. It's a critical necessity to safeguard our data and protect our organization from evolving cyber threats. Working remotely opens up new opportunities, but it also exposes us to potential security risks. Cybersecurity vigilance is our first line of defense,” adds Tamelis.

Good cybersecurity practices

Meanwhile, for people engaged in remote work, Tamelis recommends practicing several good cybersecurity practices:

Individuals must ensure that all their devices, including smartphones, tablets, and laptops, have the latest software updates installed. These updates often include security patches that can help protect against known vulnerabilities.

Be cautious with public Wi-Fi and avoid accessing sensitive information such as online banking or entering passwords on public Wi-Fi networks. Hackers can easily intercept data on unsecured networks.

Enable two-factor authentication whenever possible for your email accounts, social media profiles, and other online services you use while traveling. This adds an extra layer of security by requiring a second form of verification during login.

Use strong and unique passwords. Create strong passwords for each of your online accounts and avoid using the same password across multiple platforms. Consider using a password manager to securely store and generate complex passwords.

