UAE offices to have five generations of employees work together

Age is nothing but a number as the new era of work reveals a more diverse, more inclusive environment

Reuters file photo

by Waheed Abbas Published: Tue 24 Oct 2023, 1:26 PM Last updated: Wed 25 Oct 2023, 7:30 AM

Imagine the cool Gen Z kids working in the same office as the traditionalists who are in their late 70s to early 80s. This is actually happening — for the first time in history, according to a global report.

In the UAE, four generations are seen working side by side, and it is expected that the dynamics will soon shift to a five-generation setup in line with global trends observed in countries such as the UK, the US, and Australia.

This was revealed in the findings of a new survey released by healthcare providers Sukoon and Bupa Global on age diversity and inclusion in the UAE workplace.

“For the first time in history, there are now four to five generations simultaneously working side by side. This includes Gen Z, Millennials, Gen X, Baby Boomers, and even members of the Silent Generation who continue to work well into their late 70s and early 80s. While the UAE is currently seeing up to four generations in the workforce,” said the report.

This trend, where four generations simultaneously work side by side, seems to be more prevalent in family-owned businesses in the UAE and other regional countries where second and third-generation leaders are taking over the companies. However, some of the conglomerates – founded multi-decades ago – are still run by their founders while the fourth generation is joining them in the workforce.

In addition, good healthcare facilities in the UAE have prolonged the lifespan of residents and citizens, which helped the Silent Generation (born between 1928 and 1945) and Baby Boomers (born from 1946 to 1964) to remain active and involved in their businesses.

Longer lifespan, new era of work

For expats, though the retirement age in the UAE is 60, they’re allowed to work even beyond that. However, their visas are renewed only for a year. Citizens, on the other hand, work as long as they like to.

Dean Pollard, general manager, Bupa Global Middle East and Asia, called on organisations to adapt so they can accommodate a multi-generational workforce.

“In this age of increased longevity, we must recognise that the concept of ageing is undergoing a transformation. We are stepping into a new era of work that demands a swift shift in our mindset. Ensuring healthcare inclusivity is not merely a means to support present individuals; it is also a vital step in reimagining the healthcare landscape for the generations to come,” he said.

Age diversity in the UAE

The survey revealed that when residents were asked what age diversity means to them in the workplace, UAE employees identified "acceptance of all ages in the workplace" as the key meaning, with over half of respondents – 58 per cent – selecting this definition.

While around 47 per cent of employees associated age diversity as a source of “a rich pool of experiences and knowledge transfer”.

Around 55 per cent of surveyed employees have noticed an influx of younger professionals below the age of 40 into their workplaces. This finding not only reiterates the increasing number of millennials and members of Generation Z entering the job market but also indicates the evolving composition of the workforce.

Simultaneously, the survey underscores the enduring presence of experienced employees, with over one-fifth of respondents recognising an uptick in employees aged 40 and above.

This shows that in the context of age diversity, it's essential to consider not only how different age groups contribute to workplace dynamics, but also how their unique perspectives shape other aspects of their lives and needs, such as healthcare.

The survey revealed that despite seeing a boom in older employees, 24 per cent of companies struggle to recruit and retain employees over the age of 50.