New UAE unemployment insurance scheme: Who is not eligible?

'Many organisations are hiring young talent to ease the labour shortage'
Jobs2 months ago
Employees of all nationalities in the public and private sectors will be able to opt for an unemployment insurance scheme, which aims to protect workers against the risks of job loss.
The scheme aims to provide cash support for those who lost their jobs under unforeseen circumstances for a limited period of time until they find an alternative.
However, Dr Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, highlighted a group of employees who will be exempted from receiving the scheme.
Those who are not eligible to apply for unemployment insurance are:
> Investors
> Domestic workers
> Employees working under temporary contracts
> Juveniles under the age of 18
> Retirees with pensions or new job opportunities
The new scheme comes as part of sweeping reforms in the UAE that aims to attract and retain talent.
ALSO READ:
Al Awar said it aims to ensure job stability in the UAE’s labour market.
'Many organisations are hiring young talent to ease the labour shortage'
Jobs2 months ago
It is the first of its kind in the region that provides employees with a number of financial benefits.
Jobs2 months ago
Last year, all non-government offices hiring domestic workers across the country were shut down.
Jobs2 months ago
The board also approved an amendment to the bank’s notifications regarding maximum fee limits imposed on licensed financial institutions
Jobs2 months ago
Licenses, obtained from the ministry, are to be renewed annually if conditions continue to be met.
Jobs2 months ago
The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization recently issued a decree.
Jobs2 months ago
The report found that 74 per cent of employers in the UAE plan to increase salaries in 2022
Jobs2 months ago
The committee pointed out that the legislation regulating social security didn't keep pace with social and economic changes
Jobs2 months ago