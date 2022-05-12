New UAE unemployment insurance scheme: Is it applicable to both Emiratis and expats?

The scheme comes as part of sweeping reforms that aims to attract and retain talent in the country

by Sherouk Zakaria Published: Thu 12 May 2022, 12:54 PM Last updated: Thu 12 May 2022, 12:58 PM

UAE expats and citizens alike will be eligible to receive unemployment insurance, a new scheme that aims to protect employees against the risk of job loss.

Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, confirmed that employees who lose their jobs under unforeseen circumstances will receive cash support for a period of time.

The scheme applies to all nationalities in private and public sectors. The goal is to ensure stability in the workplace.

The new scheme comes as part of sweeping reforms in the UAE that aims to attract and retain talent and ensure work stability.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, had announced the scheme to protect employees against job loss.

The scheme will offer a cash amount for a limited period of time to the insured person who suddenly loses his/her job.

The law aims to enhance the competitiveness of Emiratis in the job market, as well as “attract the best international talent to the UAE”.

