UAE jobs: Sheikh Mohammed announces unemployment insurance for workers

The scheme will offer a cash amount for a limited period of time

By Web Desk Published: Mon 9 May 2022, 4:27 PM Last updated: Mon 9 May 2022, 4:59 PM

A new insurance scheme announced in the UAE will protect employees if they become unemployed.

Taking to Twitter after chairing a UAE Cabinet meeting on Monday, the UAE Vice-President said the unemployment insurance scheme will offer a cash amount for a limited period of time to the insured person who suddenly loses his/her job.

“The aim is to enhance the competitiveness of the labour market in the UAE, protect employees and establish a stable work environment,” tweeted His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Further details about the scheme are yet to be announced.

