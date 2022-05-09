UAE jobs: Sheikh Mohammed announces unemployment insurance for workers

Pioneers such as Dr Moawia will live on in the memory of Dubai society: Sheikh Maktoum
A new insurance scheme announced in the UAE will protect employees if they become unemployed.
Taking to Twitter after chairing a UAE Cabinet meeting on Monday, the UAE Vice-President said the unemployment insurance scheme will offer a cash amount for a limited period of time to the insured person who suddenly loses his/her job.
“The aim is to enhance the competitiveness of the labour market in the UAE, protect employees and establish a stable work environment,” tweeted His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
Further details about the scheme are yet to be announced.
