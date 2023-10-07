Looking for a job? UAE police are hiring for 2 positions

Check out the requirements and how to apply

by Web Desk Published: Sat 7 Oct 2023, 6:50 PM

If you have experience in fitness or got some shooting skills, then you could just get a job at a local police force in the UAE.

The Ajman Police have announced that they are hiring for two vacancies.

Registration is now open for these positions:

Fitness trainer

Shooting instructor

The authorities also listed a number of qualifications:

Previous experience is a must

The applicant should not be younger than 35 years old

A trainer certificate is mandatory

The applicant must also be a resident of the UAE

Those interested should send their CVs to s.humaid@ajmanpolice.gov.ae within five days from the date of the announcement. (The advisory was posted on October 6.)

