'I came to UAE with nothing, now I have everything': How Indian worker became manager after 33 years in 1 company

Published: Thu 5 Oct 2023, 7:07 PM Last updated: Wed 15 Nov 2023, 4:56 PM

Mario Fernandes was just 17 years old when he flew to the UAE from India. He got a modest job as an electrician — and now he's a project manager.

“I came with nothing here and today I have everything," said Fernandes, as he shared his inspiring journey as a participant in the 'Wajadtou Nafsi' (I Found Myself) programme, which launched its third season on Thursday.

His story — as an employee who worked in a single company for 33 long years — is one of resilience and determination. For him, rising through the ranks was never about the money.

“I got a lucrative opportunity in between where I was offered much more than my current salary. But I didn’t take it because my company had stood by me in difficult times," said the long-time UAE resident.

"One of the things that stood out was when my mother passed away in 2012 ... my company made sure that in three hours I was at the airport."

Recognising Fernandes' dedication and diligence, Danway Electrical and Mechanical Engineering (LLC) supported his professional growth. Over the years, he assumed various positions, progressing from supervisor and engineer to eventually becoming a project manager.

“I saw how Dubai grew and I have been a part of it. One of the first buildings was the World Trade Centre and today, this is a land of skyscrapers. I feel I am also a part of it. This city has given me a lot and so has the organisation that I work for. It supported and guided me through difficult times," he said.

Sharing his secret to success, Fernandes said: "I think one should be honest, work hard, take the opportunities that come your way, and don’t run behind money."

Cancer survivor beats odds

Reiterating the importance of diligence was another awardee, Imelda Diaz, who has lived through trying times.

She is a cancer survivor and continues to be under medication. When she was diagnosed with the big C in 2017, her world nearly fell apart as the treatment for her stage 2 thyroid cancer wasn't covered by insurance. Her company, however, came to her rescue.

"My company supported me emotionally and financially. I had the surgery in the Philippines. I was in my home country for five months but, still, the company allowed me to rejoin work,” said Diaz, who has been with Eros Group for the past 16 years.

The youngest among nine siblings, the expat now supports two of her elderly brothers and her ailing father back home.

“I also have a daughter who studies in Canada. I took a loan from the company to support my daughter’s education there. Over the years, I got promoted to being a store manager and now I work at the customer care division. I am learning auditing, too,” said the woman who started as a saleswoman at Eros.

For Diaz, staying optimistic can have a significant impact on one’s overall well-being and success.

“It's essential to surround yourself with positivity and stay away from negativity as much as possible. Nobody can go straight up, hard work is imperative if you want to grow,” she added.

Company steps in as medical crisis strikes expat's family

Another hero who narrated his inspiring story was Nigerian expat Thoephilus Obie, a senior executive in transport and logistics at EFS Facility management.

Obie’s challenges began when his daughter was diagnosed with an artery defect shortly after she was born.

“My daughter, for whom we waited for a long time, was born with an anomaly in the heart. Within a span of three months, she had to undergo two surgeries to expand her artery and increase the blood flow,” said Obie, who has been working at EFS for a decade now.

“The company stepped in and paid for her operation. They’ve been very supportive. But that particular operation wasn’t successful so they had to do an open-heart surgery for her. Al Jalila Foundation stepped in as well as my company to subsidise the payment for us. She is two years and five months now and she is doing well,” the expat said.

Watch more stories on YouTube

Documenting more success stories of UAE workers rose through the ranks, the 'Wajadto Nafsi' initiative launched its own YouTube channel. It puts the spotlight on expats who began their professional lives doing modest jobs but have since become business owners, executives, and leaders in their respective companies.

Maj-Gen Obaid Muhair bin Suroor said: “The release of 'Wajadto Nafsi' episodes on the global stage aligns with the directives of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and the patron of the Taqdeer Awards."

The initiative, he said, strives to foster a positive work environment that harnesses the hidden potential and creative contributions of individuals.

“With this step, we aim to capture inspirational work success stories from Dubai and the UAE and broadcast them globally, making them role models for those who seek to improve their quality of life; shape a better future for themselves and their families; promote global best practices in workforce care; and respect and appreciate the achievements of companies," the top official added.

