Jobs in UAE: 32% of expats say found a job on their own, 17% were hired from abroad

Expats rank UAE second best for career prospects, says InterNations survey

by Waheed Abbas Published: Tue 11 Jul 2023, 1:32 PM

A new survey has revealed that nearly one-third – 32 per cent – of UAE expats say that they moved to the country as they found a job on their own while 17 per cent were recruited from abroad.

Released by InterNations, the world’s largest expat community with over 4.8 million members, the survey found seven per cent of expats say that they migrated to the Emirates for a better quality of life.

These seven per cent are most likely to be high-net-worth individuals or millionaires who migrated to the Emirates, which has been a magnet for rich people looking for safety, security, and high-quality education for their kids among others. The UAE has also offered them a place where they can truly enjoy their wealth.

In the survey, participants were asked to rate up to 56 different aspects of life abroad on a scale of one to seven.

2nd best country career prospects

The survey found that expats ranked the emirate as the second-best country for career prospects, fourth-best for quality of life and eighth for salary and job security.

The UAE was ranked fourth favourite destination for working abroad by expats, sixth for work culture and satisfaction and second for expat essentials.

Overall, the country was ranked 11th best destination out of 53 countries surveyed.

When it comes to leisure, the UAE is ranked sixth, thanks to the culinary variety and dining options that expats enjoy. In the culture and nightlife category, the country is rated higher than the global average.

While expats’ satisfaction with the availability of public transportation is just slightly above average, the infrastructure for cars comes in 1st place worldwide. More than nine in ten expats – 93 per cent – are pleased with this factor, compared to 75 per cent globally.

The UAE makes it into the top 10 of both the safety and security (9th) and healthcare (10th) subcategories. Expats rate political stability and their personal safety very positively.

