Emiratisation in Abu Dhabi: 5,000 new healthcare jobs for UAE nationals

The Department of Health calls on healthcare facilities in the emirate to retain and increase Emiratisation rates to meet the target by 2025

Wam

By Wam Published: Mon 10 Jul 2023, 7:36 PM Last updated: Mon 10 Jul 2023, 8:53 PM

The Department of Health — Abu Dhabi (DoH) has set Emiratisation targets "Tawteen" for all healthcare facilities operating in Abu Dhabi to provide 5,000 new job opportunities for UAE nationals until the end of the year 2025.

The DoH called on all healthcare facilities in the emirate to work towards achieving these targets by retaining and increasing Emiratisation rates within their healthcare and administrative staff.

The department indicated that it is working closely with healthcare providers in the emirate to raise Emiratisation rates in medical professions, which include doctors, nursing staff and extended healthcare professions, while the administrative staff include employees working in information technology, human resources, accounting, finance, and legal sectors. This comes in line with the department's efforts to unlock opportunities for local talents in line with the Tawteen agenda for the healthcare workforce and ensure its sustainability.

Dr Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Under-Secretary of DoH, said: "Under the directives of our wise leadership, the Tawteen targets were implemented in healthcare facilities in Abu Dhabi to empower national competencies, allowing them to further contribute to the healthcare system, in order to enhance its outcomes and establish a competitive knowledge-based economy in the Emirate. This comes in line with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi's (DoH) efforts to support Tawteen initiatives in the healthcare sector to retain qualified national medical professionals, further cementing Abu Dhabi's position as a leading global healthcare destination."

The department will support all facilities to achieve the target and make the most of the "Nafis" initiative and its platform to identify citizens seeking employment in the healthcare field.

Ghannam Al Mazrouei, Secretary-General of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council, praised DoH's efforts to increase the Emaritisation rates and monitor healthcare facilities to achieve their Tawteen goals, in accordance with the decisions related to the subject. This provides a supportive work environment to UAE nationals, especially those working in the healthcare sector, allowing them to fill positions in this vital and important sector.

He also praised the cooperation shown by various national entities to provide means of success and support to "Nafis" and its different programmes and initiatives, and to raise the competitiveness of Emirati cadres. This will entail a substantial leap in different national fields and sectors, which helps achieve the goals and aspirations set by the wise leadership to consolidate and unify efforts to support and adopt national talents, qualify Emirati cadres, raise their competitiveness, and increase their presence within the workforce in the private sector.