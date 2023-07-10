UAE

Dubai jobs: Emirates holds open days to hire cabin crew in GCC, Pakistan, Beirut, Africa, Turkey

In July, the airline will hold walk-in interviews in over two dozen cities worldwide and will also conduct invite-only events

by

Waheed Abbas

Published: Mon 10 Jul 2023, 6:00 AM

Dubai’s Emirates Group recently announced a mammoth recruitment drive to hire pilots, cabin crew, IT professionals, engineers and customer services staff. The group will hire hundreds of people to fill positions for unique roles at its two subsidiaries – Emirates Airline and airport services provider dnata.

The group has been aggressively hiring in the past two years, adding 17,160 people in various roles during the 2022-23 financial year alone, taking its total workforce to more than 102,000 by the end of March 31, 2023.

Dubai’s flagship carrier Emirates will receive delivery of the new fleet of Airbus A350s and Boeing 777-Xs starting in 2024, hence, requiring a young and dynamic cabin crew workforce to operate new aircraft.

As Dubai’s flagship carrier expedites recruitment, Emirates is organising open days and invite-only events across six continents, covering hundreds of cities all year round, in search of the brightest talent. The recruitment process is carefully designed to be completed within a day, and candidates are contacted within 48 hours of the assessment.

In July alone, the airline will hold walk-in interviews across more than two dozen cities in GCC cities, Pakistan, Africa and Latin America.

Currently, the world’s largest international airline cabin crew community represents over 140 nationalities and speaks around 130 languages.

Interested candidates can walk into open days happening all over the world. They’re not required to submit their application before they attend. But they are advised to read the requirements and arrive at the open day venue by the start time to register. Below is a list of dates and cities where Emirates will hold open days to recruit cabin crew.

Date City

  • July 10, Tunis
  • July 11, Beirut
  • July 12, Cape Town
  • July 14, Singapore City
  • July 14, Port Elizabeth
  • July 15, Sao Paulo
  • July 15, Muscat
  • July 16, Sao Paulo
  • July 16, Amman
  • July 16, Durban
  • July 17, Kuala Lumpur
  • July 18, Johannesburg
  • July 21, Casablanca
  • July 22, Minsk
  • July 22, Kuwait City
  • July 23, Rabat
  • July 23, Jeddah
  • July 25, Fez
  • July 25, Riyadh
  • July 26, Istanbul
  • July 27, Buenos Aires
  • July 27, Tashkent
  • July 28, Algiers
  • July 30, Ankara
  • July 31, Pretoria
  • July 31, Ho Chi Minh City
  • August 2, Karachi
  • August 27, Marrakesh
  • August 30, Islamabad
  • August 30, Bloemfontein

Meanwhile, Emirates advised candidates in Astana (Kazakhstan) to apply online. For recruitment in Russia, it will collaborate with its appointed agency Global Vision. To apply in Dubai, events are held weekly. Candidates can apply online.

Eligibility & Salary

Below is the eligibility criteria and salaries for the roles of the cabin crew:

  • Fluent in written and spoken English (additional languages are an advantage)
  • At least 160cm tall and able to reach 212cm high
  • Able to meet the UAE’s employment visa requirements
  • 1 year of hospitality/customer service experience
  • A minimum of high school education
  • No visible tattoos while in uniform
  • Dh4,430 basic monthly salary
  • Dh63.75 per hour flying pay
  • 80-100 flying hours a month
  • Dh10,170 average total salary
  • Accommodation/transport to and from the airport



