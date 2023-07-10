Dubai jobs: Emirates holds open days to hire cabin crew in GCC, Pakistan, Beirut, Africa, Turkey

The Indian state of Kerala has launched the centre, aiming to involve NRIs in the process of growth
Dubai’s Emirates Group recently announced a mammoth recruitment drive to hire pilots, cabin crew, IT professionals, engineers and customer services staff. The group will hire hundreds of people to fill positions for unique roles at its two subsidiaries – Emirates Airline and airport services provider dnata.
The group has been aggressively hiring in the past two years, adding 17,160 people in various roles during the 2022-23 financial year alone, taking its total workforce to more than 102,000 by the end of March 31, 2023.
Dubai’s flagship carrier Emirates will receive delivery of the new fleet of Airbus A350s and Boeing 777-Xs starting in 2024, hence, requiring a young and dynamic cabin crew workforce to operate new aircraft.
As Dubai’s flagship carrier expedites recruitment, Emirates is organising open days and invite-only events across six continents, covering hundreds of cities all year round, in search of the brightest talent. The recruitment process is carefully designed to be completed within a day, and candidates are contacted within 48 hours of the assessment.
In July alone, the airline will hold walk-in interviews across more than two dozen cities in GCC cities, Pakistan, Africa and Latin America.
Currently, the world’s largest international airline cabin crew community represents over 140 nationalities and speaks around 130 languages.
Interested candidates can walk into open days happening all over the world. They’re not required to submit their application before they attend. But they are advised to read the requirements and arrive at the open day venue by the start time to register. Below is a list of dates and cities where Emirates will hold open days to recruit cabin crew.
Meanwhile, Emirates advised candidates in Astana (Kazakhstan) to apply online. For recruitment in Russia, it will collaborate with its appointed agency Global Vision. To apply in Dubai, events are held weekly. Candidates can apply online.
Below is the eligibility criteria and salaries for the roles of the cabin crew:
