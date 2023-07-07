10 steps UAE will take to create 50,000 new jobs, achieve hydrogen strategy targets

Worldwide desktop and mobile traffic to the ChatGPT website fell 9.7% in June from May
The National Hydrogen Strategy aims to turn the UAE into a leading producer and exporter of low-carbon hydrogen by 2031.
The strategy targets reducing carbon emissions by 25 per cent in the next eight years and 100 per cent by 2050 — particularly in hard-to-abate sectors like heavy industries, land transport, aviation, and sea freight.
The goals include producing 1.4 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of hydrogen by 2031 and 15 MTPA by 2050.
The UAE will also establish a hydrogen research and development centre and several hydrogen oases, such as fuelling stations.
The strategy seeks to develop a resilient hydrogen supply chain to support the growth of the local industry, consolidate the UAE’s role as a leading global producer and supplier of low-carbon hydrogen, promote innovation in industrial zones in the country, and establish a robust hydrogen economy that can support the country’s nationwide decarbonisation efforts. The strategy stresses the significance of economic growth and creating as many as 50,000 new green jobs.
Here’re 10 steps and enablers identified within three main stages in the strategy to reach the targets set by 2031:
There are three key phases to implement the 10 enablers:
