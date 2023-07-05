UAE

UAE jobs: Hundreds of vacancies at Emirates; salary, eligibility, allowances - all you need to know

Dubai's flagship airline will recruit new staff as it expands its network and will receive a new fleet of Airbus A350s and Boeing 777-X next year

by

Waheed Abbas

Published: Wed 5 Jul 2023, 6:00 AM

Dubai's Emirates Group on Tuesday announced a mammoth recruitment drive to hire more cabin crew, pilots, customer services staff, and engineers in the coming months as the aviation sector is set to maintain the strong growth that started after the pandemic.

In 2022-23 alone, the Group added 85,219 staff, taking the number of employees to 102,379, an increase of 20.1 per cent over the previous year.

The new staff will be recruited mainly for the Group's two entities, Emirates Airlines and airport services provider dnata. Dubai's flagship airline will recruit new staff as it expands its network and will receive a new fleet of Airbus A350s and Boeing 777-X next year.

Emirates Group is one of the most prestigious local groups among job seekers, offering a highly competitive salary and other attractive perks.

Following a record Dh10.9 billion profits in 2022-23, its employees received a 24-week salary bonus, a five per cent hike in basic salary, and increased accommodation and transport allowances.

Here are the eligibility criteria and salaries for the roles of cabin crew, pilots and customer service:

Cabin crew

  • Fluent in written and spoken English (additional languages are an advantage)
  • At least 160cm tall and able to reach 212cm high
  • Able to meet the UAE’s employment visa requirements
  • 1 year hospitality/customer service experience
  • A minimum of high school education
  • No visible tattoos while in uniform
  • Dh4,430 basic monthly salary,
  • Dh63.75 per hour flying pay
  • 80-100 flying hours a month
  • Dh10,170 average total salary
  • Accommodation/transport to and from airport

Pilot

  • Direct Entry Captains A380
  • 3,000-plus hours of recent command on Airbus FBW Wide Body from A330/A340/A350/380
  • Flown at least 150 hours in command in last 12 months
  • A valid ICAO ATPL with an unrestricted class one medical
  • Fluency in English
  • Dh43,650 salary
  • Dh42,750 children's primary education allowance
  • Dh65,250 children's secondary education allowance
  • 42-day calendar annual leave
  • Confirmed annual leave ticket for pilot, dependents

First Officer

  • Minimum of 2,000 hours on Airbus FBW/modern Boeing
  • Flown at least 150 hours in last 12 months
  • A valid ICAO ATPL with an unrestricted class one medical certificate issued by the same authority
  • Dh30,826 salary
  • Dh42,750 children's primary education allowance
  • Dh65,250 children's secondary education allowance
  • 42-day calendar annual leave
  • Confirmed annual leave ticket for pilot, dependents

Customer service

  • Fluency in spoken and written English
  • Fluency in any other language is a plus
  • A levels/high school certificate
  • Willing to work in a shift environment
  • Skills to operate Microsoft Word/Excel/E-mail etc.
  • Willing to wear uniform (Front line roles)
  • Attractive tax-free salary

Waheed Abbas

