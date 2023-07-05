UAE jobs: Hundreds of vacancies at Emirates; salary, eligibility, allowances - all you need to know

More jobs to open up for Filipinos in UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman; here are the most in-demand sectors
About one million vacancies could be available in Saudi Arabia alone, according to the Philippine government
Dubai's Emirates Group on Tuesday announced a mammoth recruitment drive to hire more cabin crew, pilots, customer services staff, and engineers in the coming months as the aviation sector is set to maintain the strong growth that started after the pandemic.
In 2022-23 alone, the Group added 85,219 staff, taking the number of employees to 102,379, an increase of 20.1 per cent over the previous year.
The new staff will be recruited mainly for the Group's two entities, Emirates Airlines and airport services provider dnata. Dubai's flagship airline will recruit new staff as it expands its network and will receive a new fleet of Airbus A350s and Boeing 777-X next year.
Emirates Group is one of the most prestigious local groups among job seekers, offering a highly competitive salary and other attractive perks.
Following a record Dh10.9 billion profits in 2022-23, its employees received a 24-week salary bonus, a five per cent hike in basic salary, and increased accommodation and transport allowances.
Here are the eligibility criteria and salaries for the roles of cabin crew, pilots and customer service:
