Jobs alert: RTA hiring UAE citizens, expats; salary up to Dh50,000

The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai is recruiting for a number of vacant positions with a salary of up to Dh50,000 a month. (Check out the latest jobs in the UAE here)

The new jobs cover managers with different specialties and investment officers, among others.

The RTA has been ranked as one of the top government entities in the customer happiness category, scoring 90.1 per cent. Last year, the RTA signed a memorandum of understanding with the Ministry of Interior to get benefits from the Fazaa card for its employees.

Below are the jobs that are open to both the UAE nationals and expats:

> Chief Specialist - Rail System Development

Requirements: Master's degree in computer science or computer engineering or equivalent from a recognised university, 10 years of relevant working experience, good knowledge in project management and PMI Certified Project Management Professional (PMP) preferred and exceptional communicator who effectively conveys information verbally and in writing among others. The job is open to all nationalities.

> Project Manager – Investment Strategies & Policies

Requirements: Bachelor degree in business administration or civil engineering with PMP/masters preferred from a well-known university, eight years of working experience, at least three years of project management experience, strong awareness of global project management standards and implementation methodologies, and resourceful team player who excels at building trusting relationships with customers. The full-time job is open to all nationalities.

> Manager – Road Lighting and Traffic Signals

Requirements: Bachelor's degree in electrical or electronic engineering from a recognised university, minimum of seven years of relevant work experience, good knowledge of road lighting and traffic signal applications and relevant electromechanical and power systems, good knowledge of smart city technologies, techniques, applications, infrastructures, and systems integration and optimisation, good knowledge of software design and calculation for roads lighting including tunnels, under bridge, and voltage drop calculations for cables and shop drawings evaluation, the familiarity of traffic signals design concepts. This job is open only to UAE nationals. The selected candidate will be offered Dh40,001 to Dh50,000 salary.

> Manager - Customer Care Strategy

Requirements: Bachelor's degree in business administration, extensive computer proficiency, innovative, problem-solver, field experience in developing policies, and good team player. The job is open to UAE nationals only.

> Chief Analyst – Investment Contracts

Requirements: Bachelor's degree in accounting and financial studies or business administration, excellent business writing skills, 6 years of working experience, problem identification and problem resolution skills and quantitative and statistical skills to review analyse and present data in a format usable by non-quantitative executives and decision-makers. The full-time job is open to UAE nationals only.

> Manager – Corporate Planning

Requirements: Bachelor's degree in business administration or management from a recognised university, certified balanced scorecard, seven years of relevant working experience in a similar role, highly analytical thinking with demonstrated talent for identifying, scrutinizing, improving, and streamlining complex work processes. The job is open to UAE nationals only.

> Manager – Crisis Management & Business Community

Requirements: Bachelor's degree in engineering/ science degree from a recognised university, a good communicator who effectively conveys information verbally and in writing, a lead auditor in BS 25999 or ISO PAS 22399, results-driven achiever with exemplary planning and organisational skills, along with a high degree of detail orientation, a lead auditor in quality or risk management systems, seven years of work experiences in risk and crisis management. This job is open only to UAE nationals.

> Manager – TRA Investment Office

Requirements: Bachelor's degree in business administration, seven years of relevant working experience, a good understanding of organisational planning, financial management, staff management and project management; and extensive network of contacts with investors and the real estate market. The job is open to UAE nationals only.

