UAE jobs: IT roles that are most in demand in UAE in 2021-22

Highest paid jobs in the next few years to be focused around data

As demand for technology grows with every passing day, new-age careers are cropping up fast, giving young students and job-seekers additional avenues to explore.

Recruitment and human resources industry executives say that hiring in the 'new-age' sector is strong in the UAE.

“In the current market, we are seeing an increase in roles relating to cloud, software, data, security and artificial intelligence (AI). We are actively hiring across most verticals in technology including big data, cloud, software and AI architects, DevOps, security and blockchain engineers,” said Mark Nancarrow, managing partner at Flow Financial and Technology.

Nancarrow said specialists with experience in emerging technologies, are and will, remain in the highest demand.

“While degrees are a must, executives who have continually expanded their knowledge and skillset against technology trends will have an advantage. We are also seeing experience in cloud platforms such as Azure, GCP and AWS being sought-after by our clients,” he added.

Ruwise Sheriff, technology consultant, and Manpreet Kaur, consultant for digital, at Michael Page, said artificial intelligence/machine learning engineer, robotic process automation (RPA) specialist, Python developers, DevOps engineers, and cloud architects/engineers are some of the roles which will be most in demand in the UAE in 2021-22.

High-paid IT jobs

Nancarrow projected that companies will continue to focus on data solutions for gaining insights, managing data streams and integrating data sources in order to secure a competitive advantage.

“So, we predict that the highest paid jobs in the next few years will be focused around data. Some of these roles would be data scientists, data security directors and analysts, DevSecOps specialists and engineers.”

However, Nancarrow doesn’t foresee an increase in salaries. “Those offered currently are very competitive in terms of the UAE market and are in line with candidates’ expertise.”

Michael Page experts projected that data scientists, blockchain developers, cloud engineers, DevOps engineers, fullstack developers and ML/AI engineers will be the highest-paid new tech jobs in the coming years.

They revealed that companies in the UAE are preferring candidates who have the knowledge and skills of Open source technologies (JavaScript, React.JS, Angular, Node and Vue.JS), data analytics, advanced Java, cybersecurity and others.

