Adnoc enables hiring of 9,000 Emiratis in private sector, eyes 5,000 more by 2027

Companies hiring more Emiratis are more likely to have a higher ICV score, which means that at Adnoc, they will have a preference when a tender gets awarded

​More than 9,000 Emiratis have been hired by private sector companies that have been working with ADNOC through its in-country value (ICV) programme since 2018. The company is targeting 5,000 additional jobs by 2027, a top official said.

Zainab Al Blooki, manager of in-country value development at ADNOC Group, underlined that the energy provider has been committed to enabling local talents and the private sector through its supply chain.

“We’ve been working very closely with our partners across the supply chain to ensure that we create sustainable and long-lasting jobs for Emiratis in the private sector and ensure the sustainability and continuity of our operations,” Al Blooki told Khaleej Times on the sidelines of the ‘Industrialist Career Exhibition’ at the Abu Dhabi Energy Centre.

“This career exhibition focuses on enabling local talents in the private sector. We have more than 73 companies here, with many being part of ADNOC’s supply chain,” she said.

Elaborating on ADNOC’s ICV programme, Al Blooki noted the main aim is to bolster the local economy through a variety of factors, including Emiratisation in the private sector.

“We look at the number of Emiratis you hire, in addition to how much you’re spending towards their salaries, training, development, and so on. We want to ensure that you not only hire Emiratis, but also ensure their development, and nurture them to climb the career ladder in your organisation. This eventually helps the economy by ensuring the sustainability and continuity of our operations.”

Al Blooki underlined that companies hiring more Emiratis are more likely to have a higher ICV score, which means in ADNOC, they will have a preference when a tender gets awarded.

“The aim is to reward companies that are contributing more to our local economy.”

Al Blooki highlighted that more than 9,000 Emiratis have been hired since the launch of the ICV programme in 2018.

“Nine thousand is the number of Emiratis hired in the ADNOC supply chain since the programme started in 2018. We’re looking at an additional 5,000 jobs by 2027. This is an agreement between ADNOC and Nafis. Also, more than Dh175 billion has been retained in the country through ADNOC’s ICV programme since the launch.”

The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT)-led career exhibition is held in collaboration with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE), the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (Nafis), the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), and ADNOC Group.

Al Blooki pointed out that the establishment of Nafis and the clear focus from the federal government are ensuring the success of Emiratisation goals.

“We’re all working together to ensure that we work hand-in-hand in enabling Emiratis through a unified strategy across all the supply chain,” Al Blooki added.

