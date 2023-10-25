UAE: More jobs for everyone as economy continues to grow, says top official

To support job-seekers, employers' needs and demands must be clarified, he adds

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Wed 25 Oct 2023, 10:13 AM Last updated: Wed 25 Oct 2023, 8:54 PM

There will be more job opportunities for everyone in the UAE as the economy continues to grow, a top official said on the sidelines of the Industrialist Career Fair in Abu Dhabi.

“The Central Bank of the UAE has already announced the total GDP for 2024 at 4.3 per cent. So, there is growth and demand,” Ghannam Al Mazrouei, secretary-general of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council, told Khaleej Times during the inaugural Industrialist Career Fair.

While hundreds of Emirati jobseekers with CVs in their hands are lining up in front of the participating companies at the fair, Al Mazrouei noted that there are opportunities for everyone.

“There are lots of opportunities for everyone in this country. What we’re trying to do now is incentivising and supporting the employer to give an opportunity to the UAE national to be part of this growth,” he said about the sector-centric fair, a first-of-its-kind in the region, which provides job opportunities for Emiratis in industry and advanced technology.

Al Mazrouei underlined that Nafis, a federal programme, seeks to attract more nationals to the private sector.

“Nafis is supporting the employers and the employees. We are upskilling the UAE national to be part of the growth story. We are supporting financially and non-financially the UAE nationals to be part of their organisation.”

Nafis’ training programme aims to upskill Emiratis and develop their specialised skills to obtain internationally recognised professional certificates across several professions.

“We have plenty of highly talented job-seekers who have graduated from universities. They deserve to have an opportunity in these sectors. We are supporting the employer to select highly talented individuals to be part of their success.”

The career fair aligns with the objectives of the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology's 'Operation 300 billion' to empower local talent through ‘the Industrial Programme’, equipping Emiratis with the necessary skills to thrive in the workplace.

Talking about challenges faced in supporting job-seekers, he pointed out a need for further clarity on the demands of an employer.

“We would like to have clarity when it comes to demand from the employer. So that we can ensure that the current or the expected supply be aligned with an employer’s demand,” Al Mazrouei added.

The three-day career fair will run until Thursday at the Abu Dhabi Energy Centre (9am to 4 pm).