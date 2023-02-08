End-of-service benefits, pension in UAE: Authority distributes nearly Dh4.9 billion

GPSSA completed 6,138 files in 2022 to ensure the disbursement of benefits within one month after an insured individual’s employment ended

by Sahim Salim Published: Wed 8 Feb 2023, 6:00 AM

The UAE’s pension authority distributed Dh4.87 billion among pensioners and beneficiaries last year. The General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) said 18,957 pensioners, 8,510 beneficiaries and 4,677 Emiratis entitled to end-of-service dues benefitted from last year’s expenditures.

Last year’s expenses were up Dh820,000 from 2021’s Dh4.05 billion.

“The GPSSA has been focusing on fulfilling all its financial obligations on fixed dates in order to ensure pensioners and their heirs, known as beneficiaries, receive their due payments on time. Measures were taken to ensure continuous improvement in service indicators for pensioners and beneficiaries,” the authority said in a statement to Khaleej Times.

In the last two years, the GPSSA has developed two services for pensioners and beneficiaries: Access to an updated data system and a ‘To Whom It May Concern’ certificate issuance service. This has helped provide “proactive” online support and reduced the need to visit service centres.

"As an example, in 2021 the number of customers visiting GPSSA’s customer happiness centres reached 41,730. In 2022, a significant decrease of 11,763 was recorded,” the authority said.

The GPSSA completed 6,138 files in 2022 to ensure the disbursement of pension or end-of-service benefits within one month after an insured individual’s employment ended. “This was completed within a timeframe of 14 working days, during which the insured’s data was shared by his/her employer within seven working days, and the transaction was completed by the GPSSA within the remaining seven. This process ensured that there were no delays between the end-of-service benefits and due payments."

