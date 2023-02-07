Up to Dh165,000 per month: UAE salary guide reveals how much citizens can earn

According to authorities, letting the pensioners know the date helps them them to manage their finances during the year
A UAE-based Emirati Chief Financial Officer (CFO) working in the public sector could earn up to Dh165,000 as monthly salary, according to a guide released by recruitment firm Michael Page. The same post in the private sector could pay up to Dh150,000. However, the salary could change depending on the emirate the job is based in.
The 2023 Emiratisation Salary Guide and Hiring Insights highlight salary benchmarks and outlook of job applicants on key topics like job application, candidate experience, and ideal job scenarios.
Guidelines effective January 1, 2023, set forth by Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) require that companies with more than 50 employees ensure that 2 per cent of their employees are Emirati. This will be increased to 4 per cent by January 1st, 2024. Failure to comply will result in a range of financial and legal penalties. Companies that already exceed the mandated Emiratisation quota can expect financial discounts to help sustain growth.
“The quota continues to increase year by year, with the country’s aim that by the end of 2026, in line with the UAE Cabinets resolution, companies should have achieved a 10 per cent Emiratisation rate,” said Samantha Wright, Emiratisation Lead at Michael Page UAE.
This move is part of the federal programme Nafis, that is aimed at increasing the competitiveness of Emirati human resources and empowering them to occupy jobs in the private sector. “Nafis is in place to support, offering various benefits including the Emirati salary support scheme, which has seen a further increase in 2022, specifically for UAE citizens specialising in specific fields including Coding, Nursing and Accounting,” added Samantha. “The programme will also offer a subsidised five-year government paid contribution, on the company’s path against the cost of pension plans, for all the Emirati staff and child allowances.”
Here is a breakdown of what salary ranges Emiratis can expect for positions in selected fields:
Finance Director: Dh48,000 – Dh90,000
Accountant: Dh18,000 – Dh28,000
Investment Director: Dh55,000 – Dh110,000
Head of HR/Director: Dh40,000 – Dh80,000
HR Specialist (3+ years' experience): Dh24,000 – Dh34,000
PRO: Dh16,000 – Dh26,000
Chief Legal Counsel: Dh72,000 – Dh120,000
Paralegal: Dh22,000 – Dh32,000
Compliance Officer: Dh15,000 – Dh28,000
CMO: Dh58,000 – Dh110,000
Marketing Manager: Dh25,000 – Dh45,000
Social Media Manager: Dh17,000 – Dh35,000
Office Manager: Dh24,000 – Dh40,000
Personal Assistant: Dh18,000 – Dh30,000
Receptionist: Dh15,000 – Dh22,000
Chief Procurement Officer: Dh90,000 – Dh125,000
Procurement Manager: Dh30,000 – Dh50,000
Procurement Officer: Dh16,000 – Dh30,000
CTO: Dh70,000 – Dh150,000
Data Manager: Dh40,000 – Dh55,000
IT Officer: Dh18,000 – Dh28,000
