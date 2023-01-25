UAE authority announces pension disbursement dates for this year

According to authorities, letting the pensioners know the date helps them them to manage their finances during the year

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 25 Jan 2023, 2:44 PM Last updated: Wed 25 Jan 2023, 2:57 PM

The UAE’s General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) has announced the pension disbursement dates for this year. Pensions will be disbursed on the 27th of every month, except three. In May and June this year, the pensions will be given out on the 26th, while for August, the date is 25th.

Friday, January 27, is the date for handing out the first pension payments this year. The estimated value is Dh680.93 million — an increase of Dh72.82 million as compared to January 2022.

As of January 2023, a total of 45,951 pensioners and beneficiaries are registered with the GPSSA — an increase of 3,607 over the same month last year.

The pension authority said announcing the dates supports registered members in managing their financial plans during the year. These include living expenses, payments, travel and vacation plans, among others.

ALSO READ: