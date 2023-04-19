Emiratisation in UAE: Over 380 cases of 'fake employment' detected to date

Employees asked to work from home, cancel all in-person meetings with vendors and other outside parties at its headquarters
The UAE's Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) on Wednesday said that over 380 cases of 'false Emiratisation' have been detected to date. The authority added that inspection teams from MoHRE are actively monitoring suspected cases and inaccurate reporting of employment of Emirati talent under the Nafis scheme.
In January 2023, the MoHRE referred 20 firms to public prosecution for violating Emiratisation policies last year. The Public Prosecution has also ordered the imprisonment of an owner and manager of a private company for duping 296 Emiratis. The accused took money from the Emiratis, who were trainees, as part of the Nafis programme.
Among the procedures that MoRE takes when a 'false Emiratisation' is confirmed:
A UAE resolution provides an integrated legal framework to limit negative practices affecting the achievements of Emiratisation goals and policies. According to the resolution, if an establishment carries out fake Emiratisation to get Nafis benefits, an administrative fine of between Dh20,000 and Dh100,000 is imposed for each bogus Emirati employee. The financial support and other benefits offered by Nafis will be suspended, and the disbursed amounts will be recovered.
The Nafis scheme is a federal initiative to increase the competitiveness of Emiratis and empower them to occupy skilled jobs in the country's private sector. Private sector companies can register on the Nafis platform, create an account, and submit vacancies and training opportunities for Emirati jobseekers.
The process helps firms attract, train, and retain national talents while benefiting from Nafis' support and enjoying a package of incentives and privileges offered by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE).
Since the Nafis scheme was rolled out, there has been a steady increase in the number of Emirati employees registered in the pension fund, according to the authorities