UAE jobs: Private firms record 11% growth in hiring local talent in first quarter of 2023

Number of companies that hired Emiratis increased by over 13 per cent in Q1 of this year compared to 2022

By Web Desk Published: Wed 19 Apr 2023, 11:50 AM Last updated: Wed 19 Apr 2023, 12:57 PM

The UAE's Ministry Of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) reports outstanding results in the recruitment of Emirati talent in the local job market.

According to the authority, the figures in the first quarter of 2023, compared to 2022, show that the number of Emiratis working in the private sector increased by more than 11 per cent. The ministry revealed on Wednesday that the number of companies that hired citizens increased by over 13 per cent.

Emiratisation results in Q1 2023:

More than 11 per cent growth witnessed in the number of Emiratis working in the private sector.

Number of companies that hired Emiratis increased by more than 13 per cent.

More than 5000 UAE nationals benefited from career counselling in the first three months of 2023.

Top 5 sectors where Emiratis work in Q1 2023:

Business services - 10% growth

Construction - 14% growth

Commerce and repair services - 13% growth

Financial brokerage - 4% growth

Manufacturing industry - 10% growth

Nafis programme

The UAE government launched the Nafis programme as a step to enhance the competitiveness of national cadres to work in private sector companies. One of the most important goals of Nafis is to provide Emiratis with the necessary expertise and skills to join jobs and create professional and academic paths that would guarantee promising opportunities for them in the future.

MoHRE had organised more than 80 recruitment open days across the UAE during the first three months of 2023 to encourage Emiratis to take advantage of the competitive job opportunities offered in the private sector.

It’s also mandatory for private sector companies to register their Emirati employees in the UAE’s pension and social security systems to obtain support from the Nafis programme. Failing to register the Emirati employees in the systems would result in fines and penalties “based on relevant decisions, law and legislations”.

Fine against companies

The General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) had earlier said that employers are fined for every Emirati employee not registered with the GPSSA and “bear the responsibility of contributing on his/her behalf retroactively and paying the due contributions as per the employee’s start date”.

Charging an insured person with a percentage greater than the due contribution percentage or failing to pay expenses altogether results in a fine of Dh5,000 for each insured person. A court ruling is immediately taken to oblige entities to return excess amounts to their insured employees.

