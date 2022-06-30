Last-minute ideas to set up your home for Eid Al Adha

Dubai - These tips and tricks can set the agenda for your celebrations

By Chakshika Sharma Published: Thu 30 Jun 2022, 9:24 PM

The tradition of decorating the house in beautiful lights and décor items during a festival has been around since the beginning. Eid Al Adha is one of the two major festivals celebrated in Islamic religion. This time around you will be welcoming many guests into your homes and now it’s time for you to decorate the house. These last-minute ideas will help you get right on track.

Set up your Eid table

It’s all about the atmospheric elements that should never be missing and awaken all your senses at the same time. These include tablecloth, placemats, and candlesticks. Dried flowers can really brighten up the table décor as it features so many colours at the same time. For a special occasion, draw inspiration from surroundings to pick up main elements. Obviously, gold is the first pick and sparkly colour can be combined with hues like navy blue or something muted for the ultimate chic feeling.

Play it up with ceramics

Now is the good time to invest in the ceramic décor. While they may not always be front and centre, the accessories can always find the place in every room. Terracotta, glazed ceramic décor and ceramics for tabletop. They are elegant and subtle. Soft colours are also a great option. Try an artful and simple shape and voila, you have an inviting piece that easily blends in without disappearing.

Flower arrangements never go out of style

It’s time to celebrate the festival of sacrifice with great decorations from our centerpieces, with spotlight on luxury gold and red roses centerpieces as final touch. Use a theme and go ahead with it. For example, a bunch of white flowers with red and yellow accents may just look ravishing.

Statement lighting

The lighting always plays critical role on every occasion. So why not get it right? Don’t forget to add fabulous lighting features all around the house. The lanterns are traditional and add amazing beauty to the place. Lighting strings of moon and stars are also considered auspicious and are a lovely way to adorn the house. The falling stars garlands, strings and wall hangings are some of the other options.

DIY wreath to make space look more vibrant

Eid wreath is easy to make from flowers, used leaves and maybe some coloured mesh. You can prefer any shape or make it more interesting like half moon. Place it on any wall or above fireplace so that it is easily visible.

wknd@khaleejtimes.com

Sharma is an architect at Designsmith