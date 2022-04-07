How to incorporate light as a design element in your home

Thu 7 Apr 2022

Lighting plays a very significant role in your space but rather than choosing a light fixture, many savvy interior designers are going for one-of-a-kind, offbeat pieces for their clients. Lights can be used to pack a visual punch, transforming the space with their standout design. When the right system is selected, light can also contribute to energy efficiency and sustainability. If you want to add dramatic effect to your space, ditch the traditional lighting options and go for sculptural lighting.

Nowadays, living and dining ceiling ideas are becoming the focus of rooms rather than being merely functional. Larger spaces can take more daring pieces. If the spaces are cleverly designed and lighting elements thoughtfully placed, it will completely transform the whole space. And location is the key. If your house interior is largely monochromatic then a statement lighting would be perfect.

Go for bold pieces

Table lamps with striking shapes and colour can turn your room into a work of art. Using pair of lamps featuring bold design and possessing some sort of texture or coloured glass can be used to accentuate a beautiful sideboard or console table. As with any artwork, sculptural lighting may also need a breathing room to really make an impact. Choose a piece which is proportional to the room size because even though you want lighting fixture to catch the eye, you don’t want it to be overwhelming.

Increase the lighting in your room

Eye-catching pendant fixture is the most practical method to control the lighting as well as to make a statement. Pendant lighting system is one of the most popular direct lighting methods. While even distribution of pendants gives more uniform lighting across the area, few localised pendants in a specific location create visual interest and more warmth. For example, if you hang two pendants in front of your vanity counter at different heights, it will change whole look of the space. Along with this, pendant system offers high flexibility like colours, shapes and sizes.

Add a unique floor lamp to your home office

Accentuate your home office décor with the outstanding floor lamp. With more of us working from home, more thought has been given to design our workplace. In broad daylight, LED task lighting is efficient for working but during late evening hours, diffused light works best to give the right kind of ambience. Floor lamps are dutiful and elegant, and help to brighten up the dark corner. It can act as an attraction piece and serve the purpose. Or another option is to have a traditional metal table lamp, which gives contemporary yet vintage vibe to the space.

Enhance your ceiling with artistic lights

Colour is making a comeback in 2022 and hence, colourful ceiling lights can lighten up the room. Artistic ceiling lights will act as a focal point in the room and the metallic details will distribute the light around the room to create a more dazzling effect. For reference, Jeff Zimmerman’s Vine Chandelier (Image A) can give you the exact idea.

