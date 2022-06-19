UAE: Primary healthcare centres to provide new services for prevention, early detection of diseases

Treatment of non-communicable diseases, such as diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol will also be provided

By WAM Published: Sun 19 Jun 2022, 7:38 PM

Emirates Health Services (EHS) has introduced a new bundle of integrated medical and treatment services at its primary healthcare centres that align with international best healthcare practices, employ advanced technologies and artificial intelligence (AI) applications, and are delivered by EHS’ highly skilled and experienced medical and nursing staff.

The new services include prevention and early detection of diseases and risk factors; treatment of non-communicable diseases, such as diabetes, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol; and healthcare for pregnant women based on advanced scientific evidence.

Dr Aisha Muhammad Suhail, Director of the Primary Health Care Department at EHS, said, "Our primary healthcare centres provide treatment services that meet the highest international standards, administering medical examinations with the latest and most advanced devices available, including AI-powered equipment. This is made possible by the high level of expertise and skill of the medical and nursing staff we employ to operate the centres."

"Emirates Health Services is committed to supplying all of its facilities with the most advanced medical technologies, in line with its strategy to revolutionise treatment methods and medical examinations, meet patie nts’ requirements and ensure customer satisfaction, promote quality and pioneering practices, and establish a healthy society," Dr. Suhail added.

EHS primary healthcare services also provide top-quality pregnancy care services, including ongoing care throughout the different months and stages of pregnancy, in addition to comprehensive medical examination and laboratory tests, tracking the growth of foetuses through foetal radiography, health education and awareness about breastfeeding, nutrition advice during pregnancy, and prescription of supplementary and treatment medicines, as needed. Services are available in most EHS-affiliated healthcare centres and family health promotion centres.

Emirates Health Services provides premarital counselling and tests for individuals planning to get marries across 25 of its healthcare centres. The administered tests aim to ensure that couples are free from genetic, infectious, and sexually transmitted blood diseases. The service offers full confidentiality with regard to the results of the tests.

The list of centres providing the service includes, in Dubai, Hor Al Anz, Muhaisnah, and Alittihad Health Centre, while in Sharjah, the service is available at the following centres: Al Riqqa, Al Khalidiya, Wasit, Al Qarayen, Al Sabkha, Al Rifa’a, Al Dhaid, Al Madam, Al Batayih, Khorfakkan, and Dibba Al Hisn.

In Ajman, the service can be availed at Al Madina, Mushairef, Al Manama, and Muzeira centres. Two centres in the emirate of Umm Al Quwain are also on the list: Al Khazan and Falaj Al Muallah, along with two in Ras Al Khaimah: Julfar and Kadra centres, and three in Fujairah: Mreshid, Dhadna, and Qidfaa.

EHS highlighted the importance of running tests for couples planning to get married, where the service helps educate them and raise their awareness of the concept of a comprehensive healthy marriage, in addition to limiting the spread of certain genetic blood diseases, such as thalassemia and sickle cell anaemia. It also serves to limit the transmission of infectious diseases between spouses or from mother to child, and helps prevent social and psychological problems within families, which affect children most of all. Ultimately, the premarital service helps reduce the financial burden resulting from treatment for patients on the family and society in general.

Emirates Health Services strived to develop a new bundle of advanced health services and provide them through virtual clinics, in an effort to upgrade service delivery, enhance customer satisfaction, and allow the public to access its top-quality services as quickly as possible.