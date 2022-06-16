Abu Dhabi rolls out new programme to detect, treat breast cancer patients

Previous human occurrences outside of Africa were linked to international travel or imported animals
Abu Dhabi has rolled out a new programme that uses cutting-edge, Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based technologies to detect, diagnose and treat breast cancer in the emirate.
The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) on Thursday announced the launch of this first Personalised Precision Medicine Programme for oncology in the region, in collaboration with Mubadala Health and its flagship, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, NYU Abu Dhabi, Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence and G42 Healthcare.
The new programme will focus its first phase on breast cancer patients across the emirate and treat patients or reduce the risk or recurrence of the disease.
Dr. Jamal Mohammed Al Kaabi, Undersecretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, said: “By integrating predictive, personalised and precision medicine using genomics we can take the entire process of diagnostics, drug therapy and prevention, and tailor it to the needs of the specific individual.”
Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence and NYU Abu Dhabi are leading the collaborative research efforts that support the application of genome science in oncology medicine in alignment with DoH’s innovation and research strategy.
The Department of Health - Abu Dhabi developed the regulatory policies and worked with Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi to design the programme with core focus on development of clinical testing guidelines and utilising data to create customised treatment plans and counselling for patients.
Dr. Stephen Grobmyer, Chair of the Oncology Institute at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, a Mubadala Health partner, said: “The first phase of the programme specifically targets the most common form of cancer in the UAE, breast cancer, enabling customized cancer prevention plans for high risk patients and treatment plans for select breast cancer patients.”
As part of the agreement, G42 Healthcare will provide reports within two weeks of receiving the patient data from Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi.
