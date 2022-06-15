Dubai women's group organise fun-filled day for cancer patients and survivors

The event showcases Indian dance, culture and cuisine

Supplied photos

By SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Wed 15 Jun 2022, 8:44 PM

While medical intervention is vital for cancer patients, mental wellbeing also plays a major role in their recovery journey. And to facilitate this, a cultural event was held for cancer survivors and patients by the Indian Women in Dubai (IWD) group in collaboration with Al Jalila Foundation, at Majlis Al Amal, a ‘cancer drop-in centre’ dedicated for female patients and their wellbeing.

The event saw a huge participation from patients who sang and danced to Bollywood tunes, as they dressed up in ethnic attire.

As many as 80 volunteers were involved in the hosting of the event that showcased the culture, heritage, and cuisine of India. Besides the dances performances, members also enjoyed yoga, meditation sessions and food prepared by IWD members.

Reema Mahajan, founder of IWD, said she lost her mother to cancer in March 2021 and this event was her way to honour her. “With this CSR initiative, we want to give back to society. We want to drive hope and bring smiles to the brave women warriors fighting the disease,” she said.

Bharti Rao, 43 , a cancer survivor, who started her fight against the disease in 2018, and endured 12 chemo sessions, a mastectomy, 35 radiotherapy sessions and hysterectomy, said that life is still beautiful for her. “I now live each day , celebrate little things and feel thankful for all that I behold,” she said.

“The performers have put smiles on faces of brave souls and we are all taking back wonderful memories of the day,” added Rao.

Majlis Al Amal is a unique ‘cancer drop-in centre’ dedicated to female cancer patients and their wellbeing. The Centre aims to keep the message of hope alive and improve the wellbeing of thousands of women who will now have a haven to drop-in at any time for the emotional support they need.