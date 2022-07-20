UAE: Number of licensed healthcare professionals in country growing fast

Growth reflects ministry's success in improving level and quality of health services

File photo used for illutrative purpose

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 20 Jul 2022, 4:30 PM

More than 28,000 health professionals have been licensed in the first quarter of this year with permits being issued in an average of just one working day to applicants meeting all the requirements, according to the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP).

The ministry said that the growing number of licensed health practitioners reflects its success in improving the level and quality of licensing services, providing best regulatory services for the health sector, and improving the electronic licensing service connectivity among relevant authorities.

Abeer Adel, Director of Licensing and Accreditation Department MoHAP, outlined that the ministry harnesses all its resources to develop an integrated system to better serve healthcare providers and professionals and implement its strategy aiming to improve health sector governance, provide distinguished regulatory and monitoring services for the health sector, and deliver the best smart electronic services.

“We have always been keen to attract highly skilled doctors and technicians to enhance the vitality of the health sector and meet the increasing demand for health care services,” Adel said.

The department is currently working to re-engineer electronic and digital services in line with its development plan 2022-2023 to enhance the effective contribution of the electronic and smart systems and accelerate the licensing procedures of medical professions across various disciplines and according to a set of standards and indicators.

The ministry emphasized it will make every effort to promote the quality of health systems and guarantee customers' satisfaction and happiness with MoHAP smart solutions.

