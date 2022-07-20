UAE: Number of licensed healthcare professionals in country growing fast

Man suffers third-degree burns during an accident at work
More than 28,000 health professionals have been licensed in the first quarter of this year with permits being issued in an average of just one working day to applicants meeting all the requirements, according to the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP).
The ministry said that the growing number of licensed health practitioners reflects its success in improving the level and quality of licensing services, providing best regulatory services for the health sector, and improving the electronic licensing service connectivity among relevant authorities.
Abeer Adel, Director of Licensing and Accreditation Department MoHAP, outlined that the ministry harnesses all its resources to develop an integrated system to better serve healthcare providers and professionals and implement its strategy aiming to improve health sector governance, provide distinguished regulatory and monitoring services for the health sector, and deliver the best smart electronic services.
“We have always been keen to attract highly skilled doctors and technicians to enhance the vitality of the health sector and meet the increasing demand for health care services,” Adel said.
The department is currently working to re-engineer electronic and digital services in line with its development plan 2022-2023 to enhance the effective contribution of the electronic and smart systems and accelerate the licensing procedures of medical professions across various disciplines and according to a set of standards and indicators.
The ministry emphasized it will make every effort to promote the quality of health systems and guarantee customers' satisfaction and happiness with MoHAP smart solutions.
ALSO READ:
Man suffers third-degree burns during an accident at work
The Dubai resident also suffered rare recovery complication
Virtual hospital will see avatars of patients consult with those of doctors
Treatment uses ohmic thermolysis process rather than traditional technique of needles
Treatment is less painful, can be performed in 15 minutes and helps recover faster
Taskforce is working on developing the strategy based on guidelines that rely on best practices and international charters
Polina says she wants to explore more about her ancestors “who would be from Spain or Tunisia”
Ancestry testing can go back from five to 100 generations and even more