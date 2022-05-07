UAE: Doctors say fad diets don't promote health

Healthcare specialists say they can't be followed in the long run as they affect productivity

Fad diets are not based on an optimal balanced diet and don't promote health, nutritionists in the UAE say.

“Most of the fad diets lead to some weight loss, but it’s really difficult to say whether it’s fat loss or muscle mass and once the diet is stopped, weight gain is eminent,” said Dr Baljinder Singh, head of emergency department, Thumbay University Hospital.

“Most fad diets are hard to follow on a long run and if followed can affect health and complicate pre-existing medical conditions,” said Juliot Vinolia Rajarathinam, clinical dietitian and consultant nutritionist, Medeor Hospital, Dubai.

“A fad diet is a plan that promotes results such as fast weight loss without proper scientific evidence to support its claims. Specifically in UAE, most people follow Keto diet, Detox diet, Atkins diet, fruits only diet, gluten-free, etc,” said Dr Singh.

Healthcare specialists say that fad diets cannot be followed in the long run as they affect energy levels and productivity.

“Lose muscle mass and slow down metabolism, diverting the body to fat storage mode,” said Vinolia.

She said that most vitamins are crucial for hormonal function.

“Hypothyroidism, PCOD, gall stones, kidney stones and insulin insensitivity can arise,” she added.

Dr Singh added that depriving ourselves of certain nutrients can have side-effects like dehydration, bad breath, fatigue, hair loss, bowel disturbances, elevated uric acid and kidney related issues and specific nutrient deficiencies.

Healthcare specialists say that a healthy lifestyle helps one stay fit. “The benefit of any short-cut diet plan never lasts and always brings some health risk,” said Dr Singh.

“Hence, the approach should be to keep food, consuming timely meals especially early diner, avoiding overeating, refraining from sugar and processed foods. Drinking adequate water throughout the day along with 30 minutes of workout three times a week,” added Dr Singh.

Healthcare professionals advise residents to eat meals at regular intervals. This is the first step to stop overeating and to ensure improved digestion. “Being mindful of stress and social eating, all the same self-educating ourselves about health and food can help in keeping individuals motivate,” said Dr Singh.

“In addition, an important element is meal planning, which includes making a grocery list in advance and going through it before shopping and knocking off all the excess items such as processed foods, soft drinks and sugary or high salt foodstuffs and, lastly, less eating out,” added Dr Singh.

Vinolia pointed out that our food habits are controlled by 3 aspects:

1. Our brain

Stress, mood swings and sleep deprivation can reduce the feel-good chemicals serotonin, melatonin, and dopamine. We should be mindful that sugar greatly affects this chemical release and makes us more addicted to sugar than relate to real life emotions. Avoid binging on sugar for stress relief, rather choose herbal teas and unsweetened cocoa or dark chocolates or even more natural foods like nuts.

2. The gut

Every time we feel hungry or the urge to eat, we need to first ask ourselves whether it is hunger, craving or thirst. We often confuse hunger with thirst and end up snacking. The best thing to do is first sip of hot or cold water to avoid unnecessary snacking between mealtimes.

3. Mind

A sound stress-free mind can be gained by ensuring essential work life balance with adequate sleep and meditation exercise or doing hobbies that trigger happiness boosting hormones and help the brain better understand, the body signals and maintain well-being.

