Sharjah: Free cancer screenings at residents’ doorsteps as mobile clinic makes rounds

On August 17-18, the clinic was stationed at Suhaila Suburb Council

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 22 Aug 2022, 1:22 PM

Custom-built breast and cervical cancer screening facility on wheels, the Pink Caravan Medical Mobile Clinic, has been travelling across Sharjah suburbs since the beginning of the year. It offers free screenings and expert advice to raise community awareness about the fact that early detection saves lives.

Throughout August and September, the mobile clinic will continue to cover more regions in Sharjah, in collaboration with the Districts and Villages Affairs Department. Friends Of Cancer Patients (FOCP) has urged women to make the most of this opportunity and get themselves checked and screened in the comfort of their neighbourhoods.

The Pink Caravan Medical Mobile Clinic will offer free mammogram screenings to asymptomatic women aged 40 and above.

On August 17-18, the clinic was stationed at Suhaila Suburb Council.

The clinic’s upcoming stop is at Al Bustan Suburb Council in Al Dhaid city on August 24-25, where free consultations will be available from 10am to 3pm.

The final destination in this journey will be at the Sharjah Ladies Club in Kalba on September 15 between 10am to 3pm.

The mobile medical clinic was launched in 2018 by FOCP’s Pink Caravan breast cancer awareness initiative. The aim is make free screenings and checkups accessible to all individuals irrespective of their nationality, background or incomes, throughout the year.

The independent medical facility licensed by the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has the capacity to screen 40 individuals a day.

Sheikh Majid bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of Districts and Villages Affairs Department, said: “We are honoured to be a part of the Pink Caravan’s initiatives in multiple suburbs of Sharjah, which aim to spread awareness on the importance of conducting early examinations to detect breast cancer and enhance opportunities for treatment and recovery.”

Sawsan Jaafar, Chairperson Board of Directors of FOCP, said cancer doesn’t stop, “and we shouldn’t either”.

“Being a non-profit, our future success depends on more organisations and individuals coming forward to support our mobile clinic as well as other FOCP initiatives,” said Jaafar. “Since the beginning of the year, the Pink Caravan Medical Mobile Clinic has covered key locations in Al Rahmaniyah, Al Sieyouh, Wasit, Muowaileh, Kaldeyah ,Khorfakkan, Dhibba Al Hisn, Sharjah International Airport and Al Majaz Waterfront.

“It is crucial to know that while breast and cervical cancers have higher affliction rates, fact remains that if detected early, breast cancer patients have a 98 per cent chance of survival. Cervical cancer, on the other hand, is even preventable,” she added.

ALSO READ: